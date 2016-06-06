|
Promoting responsible business conduct in the financial sector is vital to building a sustainable global economy. However, the inherent complexities in the sector such as extensive and complex business relationships or the rapidity of transactions make practical application of effective due diligence systems challenging.
Responsible Business Conduct for Institutional Investors explains the application of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises in the context of institutional investors. The paper highlights key considerations for institutional investors in carrying out due diligence to identify and respond to environmental and social risks.
This paper will be released on 28 March 2017 via a web launch hosted by PRI.
Further reading
How the financial sector could and should contribute to responsible business conduct, blog by Roel Nieuwenkamp, 2016
Dutch Banking Sector agreement on international responsible business conduct regarding human rights, 2016
Expert letters and statements on the application of the OECD Guidelines and UN Guiding Principles in the context of the financial sector, 2014
Scope and application of ‘business relationships’ in the financial sector under the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, 2014
Due diligence in the financial sector: adverse impacts directly linked to financial sector operations, products or services by a business relationship, 2014
|
FORTHCOMING
CONTACT
For enquiries please contact barbara.bijelic@oecd.org
Documents connexes