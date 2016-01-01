Forum on implementing due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains

13-15 November 2013 - Hotel Serena, Kigali, Rwanda





>> Read the summary report | rapport de synthèse



Participants in this meeting reviewed and discussed the implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism. Issues pertinent to the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts) and gold supply chains were addressed over the course of the three-day forum.



This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tweets about "#3TGKigali"