Measuring Business Impacts on People's Well-being

 

‌What is the contribution of business to people’s and communities’ well-being? How do businesses impact their environment and how sustainable are their practices? The OECD Statistics Directorate is expanding its work on measuring well-being at the country level to include the business community. 

Although there are an increasing number of actors examining how companies impact on well-being and create value beyond financial wealth, there is no common agreement on how to measure these impacts. As a result, the performance of businesses in areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability, as well as other dimensions of well-being, remain hard to examine and learn from. This new strand of work aims to create a common base of understanding on how to measure the impact of businesses on well-being, and how to compare the existing tools and frameworks.  

Latest news

  • On the occasion of the OECD Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct (29-30 June 2017), the OECD is holding a meeting on The Role of Business in Inclusive Growth and People’s Well-Being – Developing Effective Measurement Tools, to which business leaders, academics and civil society are invited. The meeting to be held on Friday 30 June at 14h30 will be an occasion to involve stakeholders in the development and championing of transformational business models, and explore the tools required to support this.

    This event is by invitation only, if you are interested in attending please contact wellbeing@oecd.org.

  • The OECD Statistics Directorate, together with HEC Paris/SnO Center, is issuing a call for papers to develop and support research on Measuring the Impact of Business on Well-being. The call for papers focuses on several themes, including:

    - showcasing good examples of existing frameworks;
    - proliferation of common indicators;
    - use of national official statistics to assess business impact on well-being; and
    - effects of measurement of on business performance and consumer and investor behaviour.

    Selected papers will be presented at the 6th OECD World Forum on Statistics, Knowledge and Policy which will take place in Korea in November 2018.

    Download themes and instructions on submission process (PDF)

Events

OECD

Measuring Business Impacts on People’s Well-being, 23-24 February 2017

Other institutions

Regenerative Future Summit, 15-17 May 2017 
World Happiness Summit, 17-19 March 2017 (luis@happinesssummit.world)

 

Related work

OECD

Responsible Business Conduct, Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
Social Economy
Social Impact Investment

Other institutions

BBetter: Data Driven Progress. More at www.bbetter.biz 
Global Reporting Initiative Standards 
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board 
International Integrated Reporting Council 
Better Business, Better World – report of the Business Sustainable Development Council

 

 

For further information contact: wellbeing@oecd.org or follow us @OECD_STAT, #Biz4WB

 

