Latest news On the occasion of the OECD Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct (29-30 June 2017), the OECD is holding a meeting on The Role of Business in Inclusive Growth and People’s Well-Being – Developing Effective Measurement Tools , to which business leaders, academics and civil society are invited. The meeting to be held on Friday 30 June at 14h30 will be an occasion to involve stakeholders in the development and championing of transformational business models, and explore the tools required to support this.

This event is by invitation only, if you are interested in attending please contact wellbeing@oecd.org . The OECD Statistics Directorate, together with HEC Paris/SnO Center, is issuing a call for papers to develop and support research on Measuring the Impact of Business on Well-being. The call for papers focuses on several themes, including: - showcasing good examples of existing frameworks;

- proliferation of common indicators;

- use of national official statistics to assess business impact on well-being; and

- effects of measurement of on business performance and consumer and investor behaviour. Selected papers will be presented at the 6th OECD World Forum on Statistics, Knowledge and Policy which will take place in Korea in November 2018. Download themes and instructions on submission process (PDF)