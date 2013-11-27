Launch of the investment policy review 27/11/2013 - Kuala Lumpur Citing the review as a milestone for Malaysia, International Trade and Industry Minister YB Dato’ Sri Mustapa Mohamed underlined the country's commitment to reforms that promote both domestic and foreign investments in high value-added activities and niche areas to achieve the goals of the transformation agenda. >> Transcript of speech ‌ Left to right: Stephen Thomsen, Head of OECD Investment Policy Reviews; Shigeru Nakamura, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia; YB Dato’ Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister of International Trade and Industry for Malaysia IN THE PRESS The Star

The Malay-Online ABOUT THE BOOK The Malaysian government, in partnership with the OECD and ASEAN, has undertaken a review of its investment policies as part of an active programme of investment policy reforms to help revive both foreign and domestic investment.

Malaysia stands out as one of the economic success stories in Asia. Foreign direct investment (FDI) has played a major role in the growth and diversification of the economy, and has been a key part of an outward-oriented development strategy. However the Malaysian economy is confronting numerous inter-related challenges as it strives to attain developed country status by 2020.

This review assesses the investment climate in Malaysia, including the institutional and legislative framework for investment. It focuses on policy options in the areas of investment, infrastructure, finance, responsible business conduct, corporate governance, and green investment and discusses measures to help revive both foreign and domestic investment.

This review took place within the framework of the ASEAN-OECD Investment Programme, with the support of the Government of Japan and the Economic Co-operation Work Programme under the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Contents Executive summary, assessment and recommendations (pdf) Investment trends Investment policy: Towards greater openness Property rights and investor protection Investment promotion and facilitation Corporate governance Policies for promoting responsible business conduct Financial sector development Infrastructure development Investment framework in support of green growth