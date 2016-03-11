The Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains helps enterprises observe international standards of responsible business conduct and undertake due diligence along agricultural supply chains so that their operations do not lead to adverse impacts and contribute to sustainable development.

OECD Deputy Secretary-General Douglas Frantz and Jamie Morrison, Strategic Programme Leader at FAO, welcomed participants to the official launch in Paris on 11 March 2016. The high-level panel representing governments, business and civil society discussed the challenges and best practices to build responsible agricultural supply chains.

KEY SPEAKERS

Jérôme Bédier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and General Secretary, Carrefour

Marten van den Berg, Director-General for Foreign Economic Relations at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Pascal Canfin, CEO, WWF France

H.E. Pierre Duquesne, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of France to the OECD

Douglas Frantz, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

Jamie Morrison, Strategic Programme Leader, Food Systems Programme, FAO

Roel Nieuwenkamp, Chair of the OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct

Bauke Rouwers, President, Unilever France