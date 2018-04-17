Investissement

17 April 2018

  

17 April 2018 - The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas (OECD Guidance) provides detailed recommendations to help companies respect human rights and avoid contributing to conflict through their mineral purchasing decisions and practices. The OECD Guidance is for use by any company potentially sourcing minerals or metals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

In 2016, as part of the implementation of the OECD Guidance, the OECD launched a project to develop and pilot test an assessment methodology for evaluating the extent to which industry programmes align with the detailed recommendations of the OECD Guidance. This report presents the findings of the pilot alignment assessment of five industry programmes against the recommendations of the OECD Guidance.

The five initiatives assessed were:

 Kumi Consulting was appointed to support this assessment on behalf of the OECD (see the terms of reference).
     

 

Industry initiatives based on the Guidance

Conflict-Free Tin Initiative

 

Solutions for Hope

 

Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative /Smelter Initiative

 

DMCC’s Responsible Sourcing of Precious Metals

 

ITRI Tin Supply Chain Initiative

 

London Bullion Market Association’s Program

 

Responsible Jewellery Council’s Certification

 

World Gold Council’s Conflict-Free Gold Standard

 

ICGLR Initiative against the Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources

 

CONTACT

For for more information, email:
Hannah Koep-Andrieu@oecd.org

 

