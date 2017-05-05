|
2-4 May 2017 OECD Conference Centre, Paris
11th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains
This meeting will provide the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Minerals, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains.
Programme
In 2017, forum participants will discuss and learn about:
The Forum will be followed by an OECD-World Bank event on artisanal and small scale mining on 5 May 2017.
About
The Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo and is supported by the European Union through the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace.
Meeting documents
Links
5 years of implementation of the Guidance English | français | PPT
OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage
Support to artisanal and small-scale miners
May 2016 | May 2015 | Nov 2014 | May 2014 | Nov 2013 | May 2013 | Nov 2012 | May 2012 | Nov 2011 | May 2011
