2-4 May 2017 OECD Conference Centre, Paris



11th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

This meeting will provide the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Minerals, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains.

Programme

In 2017, forum participants will discuss and learn about:

Regulatory, compliance and alignment efforts

Shared responsibility between governments, companies and civil society

Mainstreaming human rights and conflict risks

Risks associated with production and trade of natural resources

Regional implementation of due diligence

The Forum will be followed by an OECD-World Bank event on artisanal and small scale mining on 5 May 2017.

About

The Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo and is supported by the European Union through the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace.