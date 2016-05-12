|
ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum
The 2016 forum focused on compliance and implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism, and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains. Focus areas included:
The Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Five years of implementation of the due diligence guidance (pdf) | français
Report on due diligence in Colombia's gold supply chain
FAQ - Sourcing gold from Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners
LINKS
OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage
Implementing the Due Diligence Guidance
Support to artisanal and small-scale miners
ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism (pdf)
OECD Risk Awareness Tool for Multinational Enterprises in Weak Governance Zones
