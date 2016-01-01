Key speakers included:



Rintaro Tamaki

Deputy Secretary-General, OECD Rintaro Tamaki has been appointed Deputy Secretary-General as of 1st August 2011. He helps the Secretary-General manage the OECD work on environment, development, green growth, financial affairs and taxes. Prior to joining the OECD, Mr. Tamaki was Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Government of Japan. During his prominent career at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Tamaki has worked on various taxation, budget and development issues. He worked for the OECD Secretariat from 1978-1980 in the Economic Prospects Division and from 1986-1988 in the Fiscal Affairs Division of DAFFE. In 1994 he was posted to the World Bank as Alternate Executive Director for Japan and in 2002 as Finance Minister at the Embassy of Japan in Washington DC. He then became Deputy Director-General (2005), Director-General (2007) and Vice Minister, International Affairs (2009) at the Ministry of Finance.

Simon Upton

Director, Environment Directorate, OECD Simon Upton is the Environment Director at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Environment Directorate is responsible for Environmental Performance Reviews of Member Countries, the economic analysis of policy instruments used to improve environmental outcomes and a wide range of work related to water, biodiversity, climate and chemicals. The team he leads recently released the Environmental Outlook to 2050 – a model-based analysis of the environmental consequences of business-as-usual growth at the global level. Mr. Upton played a key role in the development of the OECD’s Green Growth Strategy.

‌ Nathalie Girouard

Green-Growth Project Coordinator, OECD Nathalie Girouard is the coordinator for OECD Green Growth Strategy. She is overseeing the development and mainstreaming of green growth work within the OECD. She was responsible for the delivery of the Strategy’s Synthesis Report to the May 2011 Ministerial Council Meeting. Prior to her responsibilities for steering one of the Organisation’s multi-disciplinary priorities which brings together the work of more than 25 Committees, Nathalie was advisor to the OECD Secretary-General, co-ordinating the accession process of five countries to the OECD. Nathalie's career in the OECD spans over thirteen years in the Economics Department. She was part of the team editing the OECD Economic Outlook. She has published a number of working papers and OECD documents. Nathalie is of Canadian nationality. Prior to her position at the OECD, Nathalie belonged to the Research Department of the Bank of Canada staff.

Irene Arguedas

Director of Investment and Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Trade, Costa Rica Irene Arguedas is Director of Investment at the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica. Before joining again government in 2010, she was Director of Public Policy and Communications at Merck - Caribbean Region, based in Puerto Rico; and prior to that, Manager of Public Affairs at Merck Sharp & Dohme, Central America. Early on, she served as negotiator within the DR-CAFTA, the FTA Costa Rica - Mexico and other FTA negotiations, and as Minister Counsellor for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Embassy of Costa Rica in Washington DC. As part of her professional career, Ms. Arguedas also held various positions at the Costa Rican Investment Board (CINDE). Ms. Arguedas holds a law degree from the University of Costa Rica and a Master’s degree from Georgetown University, Washington D.C. She has undertaken other studies at the Centre for Trade Policy and Law in Ottawa, Canada, and at JFK School of Government at Harvard University.

Matthew Arndt

Head of Division, Environment, Climate and Social Office, European Investment Bank Matthew Arndt has more than 20 years of experience in developing sustainable transport solutions around the world. In 2006, he took over the management of the EIB's Rail and Road division within the Projects Directorate, which handled appraisal and monitoring of all projects in those sub-sectors, as well as the definition of the Bank's strategy in the sector, including the mainstreaming of climate issues and road safety considerations. In 2011, he took the lead of the newly formed Environment, Climate and Social Office. The mandate of the office covers spanning policy definitions and project safeguards on the EIB’s entire portfolio and its three areas of competence.

Fabian Barsky

Advisor, Financial Systems Development, GIZ Fabian Barsky is a development economist with particular focus on Financial Systems Development. He holds a Master's degree in International Economics from Georg-August University in Göttingen, Germany. During his studies he has conducted research in Puebla, Mexico and in Stellenbosch, South Africa. In his professional career he held various positions in Europe, Latin America and Sub-Sahara Africa, both in the development sector and in the private sector. At present he works as advisor in the competence centre Financial Systems Development in GIZ headquarters where he is focusing on Credit Information Sharing Systems and Green Finance in emerging and developing economies.

James Beard

Economic Counsellor, Treasury, New Zealand James Beard is the Economic Counsellor in New Zealand’s Delegation to the OECD. James is from the New Zealand Treasury, where he has held a number of roles, most recently managing the team responsible for Treasury’s overall economic strategy advice. He has undertaken work examining New Zealand’s capital intensity and policies to support investment in New Zealand. Other areas of work at Treasury include regulatory frameworks, the regulation of natural monopolies, the Trans-Tasman Single Economic Market and the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process. Prior to joining Treasury, James worked in a small economic consultancy firm based in Australia working on utility pricing and regulation, trade and industry policy, cost benefit analysis and economic modelling in a variety of countries including Australia, Vietnam, Uganda, Tanzania, China, Thailand and the Pacific Islands.

Alex Bowen

Principal Research Fellow, Grantham Research Institute, LSE Dr Alex Bowen joined the new Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics in Autumn 2008 as a Principal Research Fellow. His research interests include the design of public policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ‘green’ growth and the macroeconomic and labour-market aspects of climate-change policies. He has been a consultant to the EBRD, OECD, World Bank, ADBI, UK DFID and UK DECC. Dr Bowen has a BA in Economics from Cambridge University and a PhD in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr Bowen has long been involved in aspects of economic policy, having worked in the Bank of England for sixteen years, most recently as Senior Policy Adviser. He first became involved in climate change issues when seconded as Lead Economist to the team that produced the Stern Review of the Economics of Climate Change in 2006.

‌ Pauline D'Amboise

Secretary General and Vice-President of Cooperative Support, Caisses Desjardins



Karim Dahou

Executive Manager, Investment Division, OECD Karim Dahou is Executive Manager at the OECD Directorate for Financial Affairs since July 2008. Mr Dahou is responsible for the implementation of the programme of work and budget of the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative, and for the management of several projects on investment for development, including in the agriculture and infrastructure sectors. Before joining the Directorate, he held several positions on international trade and investment. He has previously worked as a Senior Advisor to the Africa Partnership Forum. Mr Dahou has also previously served as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Secretary of the Pan-African NGO Enda, where he also launched and managed the policy think-tank Diapol. He is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) and holds a Master’s Degree in Law from Sorbonne University.

Dominique Dron

Supervisor of the "White Paper on Financing the Ecological Transition", France Dominique Dron holds a Degree in Engineering from the French École des Mines and has also graduated from École Normale Supérieure Ulm-Sèvres in Natural Sciences. She has a long-standing career in the filed of environment, energy and sustainable development. Among others, she was Rapporteur of the French Commission on Sustainable Development between 1996 and 1999 and led the drafting of the first French national strategy for sustainable development. Between 2000-2002 she was responsible for the "WTO-PAC-environment" (ATEPE) collective expertise in the Directorate General of INRA (agricultural research institute). In 2002, she was appointed Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Mission of Greenhouse Gas Effect (MIES). Between July 2007 and September 2010, she served as Special Advisor to Jean-Louis Borloo, French Minister of Environment, in preparation for the Grenelle Summit on Environment and following laws. In 2010 she became Deputy General Manager of Ifremer, and served as Inter-ministerial Delegate and General Commissioner of Sustainable Development between May 2011 and November 2012.

John Farrow

Chairman, LEA Group Holdings Inc. John Farrow is Chair of LEA Group Holdings Ltd, an international transportation, urban planning and management consulting company with over 1400 employees worldwide. Previously he was Canadian Managing Partner for The Coopers & Lybrand Consulting Group, and CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute. He is an expert in city management and urban policy. He has undertaken projects on regional planning, city management, and infrastructure investment in 10 countries, many of which were in India. He has also worked extensively for the private sector including Honda, General Motors, Spar Aerospace, the Bank of Montreal and Bentall Capital. He currently serves on the Board of the Canadian Urban Institute and recently retired from the Board of the West Northamptonshire Development Corporation in the UK.

Brian Flannery

Chair of the International Business Green Economies Dialogue, BIAC In semi-retirement Dr. Flannery collaborates with scientists at the Joint Global Change Research Institute and as a Center Fellow at Resources for the Future. He also continues to participate in the international climate and energy arena, serving as chair of the Business Engagement Task Force of the Major Economies Business Forum and of the Green Economies Dialogue project. Dr. Flannery retired from Exxon Mobil Corporation as Science, Strategy and Programs Manager in Environmental Policy and Planning. Since joining Exxon in 1980, he has conducted research and organized international workshops and symposia dealing with scientific, technical, economic, and policy aspects of global climate change. At ExxonMobil, Flannery played a leadership role in the creation of the Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change at MIT and the Global Climate and Energy Project at Stanford University.

Roland Gross

Head, Financial Systems Development, GIZ Roland Gross is a development finance specialist with particular focus on microfinance, SME finance and more recently, green finance. He started his professional career as a rural finance expert at the FAO in Rome. Since 1993 Roland Gross has been working for the GIZ in various functions, both in the Head Office as well as a field expert. He was chief technical advisor of a project implementing SME policies in Namibia. He held key functions to design GIZ field projects in SME promotion, rural and micro finance. He has vast experience of rural and microfinance in Africa, Central Asia and Latin America. At present he is heading a project which is focusing on environmental aspects of financial systems development, in other words green finance. Roland Gross has a degree as an Agricultural Economist.

Hélio Gurgel

President, Abema Hélio Gurgel Cavalcanti is a lawyer from Pernambuco, Brazil, specialized in environmental law. He is the author of several articles among which stand out those about the drought in the north-eastern part of his country and on environmental liability. Since 2012, he is the Executive Secretary of Watershed Revitalisation of the Department of Water and Energy Resources of Pernambuco. He is also President of ABEMA – the Brazilian Association of Environmental Entities.



Jochen Harnisch

Climate Change Policy Coordinator, Head of Division, KfW Dr. Jochen Harnisch is Head of Division of the Competence Centre Environment and Climate at KFW, the development bank of Germany. He joined KFW in 2008. Since 1999, Dr. Harnisch has been actively working with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in various functions, currently as "Coordinating Lead Author" of the Chapter “Investment and Finance” of its Working Group III on Mitigation. He studied physics at the Universities of Tübingen and Göttingen in Germany, before receiving his doctorate in atmospheric physics for his work at the Max-Planck Institute for Aeronomy. After a postdoctoral fellowship at the Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change at MIT in 1999, he worked as Head of the Energy and Climate Strategy Department at Ecofys Germany. At Ecofys he advised the EU Commission and various national ministries on the design of climate policies and to multinational companies like Bayer, Lafarge and Novo Nordisk on the development of their climate strategies. Dr. Harnisch is Senior Energy Policy Fellow of the University of California, Berkeley.

Per Kågeson

Professor of Environment System Analysis, Centre for Transport Studies of the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden Per Kågeson holds a Ph.D. in Environment and Energy System Analysis from the University of Lund, Sweden and is the author of more than 30 books and numerous reports and papers. He is director of Nature Associates, a small private consultancy in Stockholm, and specialised on the cost-efficiency of measures and policies for improving the environmental performance of transport. He is also professor (part-time) in Environment System Analysis at the Centre for Transport Studies of the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.



Norine Kennedy

Vice President, Strategic International Engagement, Energy and Environment, USCIB / BIAC With over 20 years’ experience as USCIB's lead environment expert, Norine Kennedy promotes U.S. business participation in international environmental policy and management initiatives, and works closely with industry, government and NGOs to promote sustainable development and green growth. She also spearheads USCIB’s strategic international engagement initiative, which seeks to advance meaningful business participation in inter-governmental organizations. In addition to staffing USCIB’s 120-company Environment Committee, Kennedy represents business in environmental discussions in the UN and OECD. She was a business observer at the UN’s 1992 Earth Summit in Rio and served on the U.S. delegation to the Rio+20 summit in 2012. She regularly participates in meetings of the UN Environment Program’s governing council and in negotiating sessions for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Huub Keulen

Chairman of the Board, Rabo Groen Bank BV Huub Keulen is Chairman of the Board at the Rabo Groen Bank BV in Utrecht. Rabo Groen Bank BV is a subsidiary of Rabobank and was established for financing sustainable projects in the Netherlands with a budget of about EUR 2 billion for sustainable investments. He joined Rabobank as an economist in 1985 and later he moved to the Business Department where he was involved in financing large food-and agricultural companies through Rabobank International. Mr. Keulen also worked as a commercial manager for Rabobank Spain and subsequently, he was Board Member of several local Rabobank (cooperative) branches in the Netherlands. He studied Agro-economics at the Agricultural University of Wageningen, Holland.



Michael Liebreich

Chief Executive, Bloomberg New Energy Finance Michael Liebreich is Chief Executive of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the leading provider of research for decision-makers in the clean energy, water, carbon and power markets. Michael founded the company in 2004 and acted as Chairman and Chief Executive until its acquisition by Bloomberg in 2009. Michael is a member of the UN Secretary General’s High Level Advisory Group on Sustainable Energy for All, the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the New Energy Architecture and Accenture’s Global Energy Board. He is a former member of the advisory board of the Clinton Global Initiative’s Energy and Climate Change working group. Michael is a member of the selection panel for the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers and chairman of the selection committee for the Bloomberg New Energy Pioneers. He is on the advisory panel for the INSEAD Energy Club and acts as visiting professor at London’s Imperial College Energy Futures Lab.



Karsten Löffler

CFO/COO of Allianz Climate Solutions Karsten Löffler is CFO of Allianz Climate Solutions GmbH (ACS), the Allianz Center of Competence for renewable energy and climate change with its headquarter in Munich, Germany. Between 2009 and 2011, Mr Löffler coordinated the WWF Climate Partnership with Allianz Group comprising several projects and studies on climate change and the financial sector and leading to the definition of an ambitious CO2-reduction target and a neutralization strategy for remaining emissions for Allianz Group. He represents Allianz on the Management Committee of ClimateWise (a global collaborative insurance initiative on climate change) and on the Investment Commission and the Climate Change Advisory Group of the UNEP Finance Sector Initiative. He earned his Diploma in Business Studies & Economics at the University of Göttingen, Germany. Mr. Löffler is a Certified International Investment Analyst (CIIA).

Cristina Martinez

Senior Policy Analyst, OECD LEED Dr. Cristina Martinez-Fernandez is a Senior Policy Analyst at the OECD’s Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Programme. She works on issue related to skills and training systems for SMEs, entrepreneurial and innovation activities, industrial policy, climate change and the transformation of labour markets into the low-carbon economy, and the challenges of demographic change and an ageing society for skills and employment development. Cristina also manages the OECD LEED Initiative on Employment and Skills Strategies in Southeast Asia (ESSSA). Before joining the OECD she was an Associate Professor at the Urban Research Centre, University of Western Sydney, Australia where she led the Urban and Regional Dynamics Program. The Program analysed industry change, urban performance and socio-economic development within the frameworks of innovation, globalisation and the knowledge economy.



Stephen Perkins

Head of Research, International Transport Forum Stephen Perkins is the Head of the Joint Transport Research Centre of the OECD and the International Transport Forum. The Joint Research Centre undertakes economic research in support of transport policy development. Its work underpins the activities of the Forum and facilitates policy dialogue and exchange of experience for transport research institutes and transport ministries. The Centre works on all transport modes and most aspects of transport economics including regulation, competition, investment, pricing and taxation, safety, security, congestion and environmental protection. Stephen’s previous experience includes energy industry restructuring and regulation at the International Energy Agency, work on economic regulation for a major gas utility and consultancy on energy policy and environmental issues for government and industry.

Andreas Schäfer

Professor, Energy and Transport, University College London Andreas W. Schäfer is a Professor of Energy and Transport. Prior to this position, he held appointments at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Cambridge, and Stanford University. He holds a MSc in Aerospace Engineering and a PhD in Energy Economics, both from the University of Stuttgart, Germany. He is lead author of “Transportation in a Climate-Constrained World” (MIT Press, 2009).

Manfred Schekulin

Chair, OECD Investment Committee Manfred Schekulin is Director for Export and Investment Policy at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Labour of Austria and Chairman of the OECD Investment Committee, and Co-Chairman of South East Europe Compact for Reform, Investment, Integrity and Growth. He is also Lecturer at the University of Management Studies in Krems, Austria and at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration. He has a Doctorate in Law, a Master’s degree in Social and Economic Sciences/ Economics (University of Vienna) and a MBA (Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration).

Philippe Schulz

Expert Leader, Environment, Energy & Strategic Raw Materials, Renault Dr. Philippe Schulz is expert leader for the environment, energy & raw materials at Renault SAS, a position he has held for the last two years. He joined Renault in 2004 as manager of Renault’s fuel cell vehicle program before becoming Expert Leader on Environment, Energy and Raw Materials division in Renault’s Strategy & Corporate Planning Department. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from Ecole Supérieure de Chimie Industrielle de Lyon, France. After a PhD in chemistry from Germany’s Ruhr-University Bochum (Lehrstuhl für Technische Chemie) in 1992, he joined Elf Aquitaine’s research facilities in Solaize, near Lyons. In 1999, he moved to Elf’s strategy department in Paris. After the merger with Total, he was in charge of developing a new energy technologies portfolio for the company. Dr. Schulz is the author of numerous papers and book chapters, and holder of about 20 patents related to catalysis & fuel combustion.

Erik Solheim

Chair, OECD Development Assistance Committee Erik Solheim took the lead of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in January 2013, a position to which he was unanimously elected. He is now also serving as UNEP’s special envoy for environment, conflict and disaster. From 2007 to 2012 he held the combined portfolio of Norway’s Minister of the Environment and International Development; he also served as Minister of International Development from 2005 to 2007. During his time as Minister, Mr. Solheim emphasised the importance of conflict prevention, highlighted capital, taxation and business as engines of development, and sought to integrate development assistance into overall foreign policy. He has received several awards for his work on climate and the environment, including UNEP's “Champion of the Earth” award.

‌ Cecilia Tam

Head of Unit, Directorate of Sustainable Energy Technology and Policy, IEA Cecilia Tam is Head of the Energy Demand Technology Unit at the International Energy Agency, where she also leads the IEA’s Energy Technology Roadmaps Programme. Having joined the IEA in 2006 her work has covered technology roadmaps, finance, deployment and innovation, industry and energy efficiency. She has authored numerous IEA publications including Energy Technology Perspectives, Energy Technology Transitions for Industry, Transition to Sustainable Buildings, and a number of Technology Roadmaps. Prior to joining the IEA, Cecilia was a Senior Equity Research Analyst with Dresdner Kleinwort Benson where she covered Latin American electricity companies, working on various privatisations and equity offerings.

Thierry Téné

Director, Institut Afrique RSE

Simon Wilde

Senior Managing Director, Power, Utilities & Renewables, Macquarie Capital, London Simon Wilde is Senior Managing Director, Power, Utilities & Renewables at Macquarie Capital, London. Simon has 21 years of advisory experience in power and utilities having worked in the sector since joining the banking industry in 1992. He has acted on behalf of most of Europe’s major utilities such as Centrica, EDP, Endesa/Enel, E.ON, GDF Suez, Iberdrola, National Grid and Vattenfall, as well as for governments in Western and Eastern Europe. In recent years, Simon has increasingly facilitated investments of Asian and financial investors into the sector such as AMP, CKI, Macquarie, MEAG and Tokyo Gas. Simon was previously Head of Power & Utilities at RBS / ABN AMRO and prior to that, gained experience at J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Creditanstalt.

Robert Youngman

Principal Policy Analyst, Climate, Finance and Investment Unit, OECD Robert Youngman is Principal Policy Analyst for Climate Finance and Investment in the OECD's Environment Directorate. In this role, he serves as team leader for OECD's analysis relating to its green investment policy framework and the role of institutional investors in the transition to a low carbon, climate resilient economy. Prior to joining the OECD, Robert was Director of Economic Analysis at Natsource LLC, a leading asset manager in global carbon markets, from 2000-2011. At Natsource, he led the company's analytical work on carbon markets, and the delivery of a wide range of policy and market analyses to governments, corporations and other organizations. He holds a master’s degree in international and public affairs from Princeton University.

Closing remarks by Mr. Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General