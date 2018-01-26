First Annual Meeting of the G20 Global Infrastructure

Connectivity Alliance

Co-organised by the Global Infrastructure Connectivity Alliance (GICA), the World Bank and the OECD, this event will bring together policy makers and practitioners participating in GICA to discuss the state of play in global connectivity, innovative practices and the outlook for connectivity. The meeting will be attended by the world’s largest institutional investors, senior government representatives from G20, OECD and developing countries, regulators and other industry participants.

DAY 1 will include the following sessions:

The future of connectivity

Energy connectivity

Transport connectivity

ICT connectivity

Financing connectivity

DAY 2, open to GICA members only, will provide an opportunity for participants to share their latest research and findings and define new areas of co-operation based on identified gaps.

Participation is by invitation only. Any enquiries can be addressed to Manuela.VITRELLA@oecd.org or gicasecretariat@worldbank.org.