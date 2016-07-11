11/07/2016 - Following their meeting in Shanghai on 9-10 July 2016 under the Chinese G20 Presidency, G20 Trade Ministers issued a statement reinforcing their determination to "promote inclusive, robust and sustainable trade and investment growth". At the same time, Ministers agreed G20 Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking.

These Guiding Principles are the result of discussions within the recently-established G20 Trade and Investment Working Group. The OECD, a long-standing key partner for the G20, plays an active role in the Working Group and, in co-operation with other international organisations, was instrumental in achieving this consensus.



Nine non-binding Guiding Principles provide guidance for investment policymaking with a view to:

fostering an open, transparent and conducive global policy environment for investment

promoting coherence in national and international investment policymaking

promoting inclusive economic growth and sustainable development

Download the full text of the Guiding Principles