Published January 2015
10 February 2015, Istanbul
Adequate infrastructure is necessary for sustainable economic and social development. However investment in infrastructure in most developing and emerging economies needs to be substantially increased to support more rapid economic growth and meet social needs.
In this context, the OECD works with countries to apply the Policy Framework for Investment and produce OECD Investment Policy Reviews which present an overview of investment trends and policies in the countries reviewed and recommendations for policy reforms to attract more and better investment.
This paper synthesises the lessons learned from 22 reviews undertaken in developing and emerging economies. Using these country experiences, it provides workable policy options to enhance the enabling environment for infrastructure investment.
This paper was presented to the G20 Development Working Group (DWG) in 2014 and is now being used by the DWG as the starting point for initiating work on policy indicators on the enabling environment for infrastructure investment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- The investment regime underpinning infrastructure investment
- Ensuring successful and long-lived projects: mitigating project risks and obtaining value-for-money
- Institutional environment for sound private participation in infrastructure markets
- Access to market: tackling sector restrictions and ensuring fairness and transparency in the public procurement regime
- Privatisation, restructuration, and structural separation of infrastructure networks
- Regulation and price-setting in infrastructure markets
- Investing in low-carbon infrastructure