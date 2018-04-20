Investissement

2018 Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

 

17-20 April 2018 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

 

12th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

17-19 April - The 2018 Forum will provide the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Minerals and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral production and sourcing. More than 700 stakeholders will come together to discuss drivers for responsible sourcing across various minerals, alignment of industry programmes, the OECD portal for supply chain risk information, government monitoring of Guidance uptake and promotion, company risk mitigation and reporting, the role of commodity traders and country-level implementation progress in India, Europe and West Africa.

Draft agenda  |  Projet d'ordre du jour

 

OECD work on due diligence in mineral supply chains

 

 

OECD-World Bank event on artisanal and small-scale mining

20 April - This event will take place at the OECD back-to-back with the 2018 Forum on responsible mineral supply chains.

Draft agenda

 

OECD work on artisanal and small-scale mining

 

  
Minerals due diligence tools and materials

Due diligence guidance		  
Minerals alignment assessment 		  
Sourcing ASM gold 		  
Due diligence flyer		  

Available in: English | Français | Español | German | 官话 | 한국인 | 日本の | Türk  

  

English

  

 Available in: English | Français | Español 

  

  English | Français 

  
Practical actions for worst forms of child labour in mineral supply chains		  
Due diligence in Colombia's gold supply chain		  
Mineral supply chain and conflict links in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo		  
Chinese due diligence guidelines for responsible mineral supply chains		  

 English

  

 English | Español

  

 English | Français 

  

English | 官话 

  

 

 

About the Forum

Launched in 2011, the Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo and is supported by the European Union through the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace. 

Previous forums

2017 | 2016 | 2015 | Nov 2014 | May 2014 | Nov 2013 | May 2013 | Nov 2012 | May 2012 | Nov 2011 | May 2011

 

 

 

 

 

 

