Investment treaties count among the most widely used instruments that seek to foster international investment. The investment treaty system is both expanding – with major new treaties and many ongoing negotiations – and contracting – with some governments terminating treaties that they see as outdated.

The 2017 conference on investment treaties will provide greater clarity on how to evaluate outcomes of investment treaties. In particular, debates will focus on:

Evaluating societal benefits and costs of investment treaties

Updating investment treaties through joint government interpretations

Enhancing investment treaty outcomes and addressing concerns about globalisation

