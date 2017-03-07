Investissement

Conference on evaluating and enhancing outcomes of investment treaties

 

7 March 2017 8h30-18h00 OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France

Investment treaties count among the most widely used instruments that seek to foster international investment. The investment treaty system is both expanding – with major new treaties and many ongoing negotiations – and contracting – with some governments terminating treaties that they see as outdated.

The 2017 conference on investment treaties will provide greater clarity on how to evaluate outcomes of investment treaties. In particular, debates will focus on:

  • Evaluating societal benefits and costs of investment treaties
  • Updating investment treaties through joint government interpretations
  • Enhancing investment treaty outcomes and addressing concerns about globalisation

 

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft agenda

 

BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS

Joint Interpretative Instrument on the CETA between Canada and the EU and its Member States, 2016

Sanum Investments Ltd. v. The Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, [2016] SGCA 57 (Singapore Court of Appeal 29 Sept. 2016)

The legal framework applicable to joint interpretive agreements of investment treaties, 2016

Investment treaties over time: treaty practice and interpretation in a changing world, 2015

State-to-State dispute settlement and the interpretation of investment treaties, 2016

 


 

  

OECD flags at conference centre entrance 350 pixels wide

VENUE

OECD Conference Centre

 

REGISTRATION

Registration will open in February 2017. Please note that participation is by invitation only. Any enquiries should be addressed to investment@oecd.org.

 

LINKS

OECD Freedom of Investment Roundtable

Freedom of Investment Roundtable summary reports

OECD work on international investment law

Global Forum on International Investment

2016 conference on investment treaties

2015 conference on investment treaties

 

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)