Beijing, 24 October 2014 - Exploration Exchange China 2014, China's premier outbound mining and energy investment conference and exhibition, took place in Beijing on 24-25 October 2014.
This event was endorsed by the China Ministry of Commerce and hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC) and China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector (CICCPS).
OECD's Deputy Director for Finance and Enterprise Affairs, Mr. Sangkyom Kim, delivered a keynote address at the opening session in front of a large audience of government and business representatives from both China and the international community.
The CCCMC presented a set of guidelines intended to provide a roadmap for the responsible business conduct of Chinese companies operating overseas and for co-operation within China's mining industry. These guidelines were developed in co-operation with GIZ and with input from the OECD and Global Witness.
The OECD and GIZ then co-hosted a session on sustainable development in mineral supply chains.
China-OECD Memorandum of Understanding
On the occasion of the conference, the OECD and the CCCMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) setting out the conditions for co-operation to promote the implementation by Chinese companies of responsible business conduct in global mineral supply chains.
>> read the full text of the MoU
Links
Chinese Mining Group Sets Guidelines for Overseas Interaction | New York Times , 24 October 2014
OECD Due Diligence Guidance on responsible mineral supply chains
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
2014 China Exploration Exchange Conference
China Chamber of Commerce of Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC)
German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ)
