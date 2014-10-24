Beijing, 24 October 2014 - Exploration Exchange China 2014, China's premier outbound mining and energy investment conference and exhibition, took place in Beijing on 24-25 October 2014.

This event was endorsed by the China Ministry of Commerce and hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC) and China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector (CICCPS).

OECD's Deputy Director for Finance and Enterprise Affairs, Mr. Sangkyom Kim, delivered a keynote address at the opening session in front of a large audience of government and business representatives from both China and the international community.

The CCCMC presented a set of guidelines intended to provide a roadmap for the responsible business conduct of Chinese companies operating overseas and for co-operation within China's mining industry. These guidelines were developed in co-operation with GIZ and with input from the OECD and Global Witness.

The OECD and GIZ then co-hosted a session on sustainable development in mineral supply chains.