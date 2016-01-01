Webcast on anti-corruption ethics and compliance tools from UNODC, OECD, World Bank

KPMG audio webcast 16 September 2014 Watch the webcast Multiple anti-corruption principles for business can be confusing, especially for small- to medium-sized enterprises with limited resources. To help address this challenge, the Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance Handbook for Business has been developed by companies, for companies, with assistance from the OECD, the UNODC, and the World Bank. In addition, UNODC has developed the Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance Programme for Business: A Practical Guide, a publication on the various steps companies may take to prevent corruption in their operations by establishing an effective anti-corruption ethics and compliance program. Organised by the KPMG Advisory Institute, the webcast offered attendees an opportunity to learn about and understand the value of anti-corruption and ethics compliance best practices and how to use them to enhance their programmes, including: Understanding the value of new international guidance in the field of anti-corruption and ethics compliance How companies can implement new compliance techniques A discussion of anti-corruption best practices and current trends The webcast featured a distinguished panel of global speakers who understand the legal and business challenges posed by anti-bribery and anti-corruption considerations: Michael Schwartz, Principal, Anti-Bribery and Corruption Services – KPMG LLP France Chain, Senior Legal Analyst – OECD Dimitri Vlassis, Chief, Corruption and Economic Crime Branch – UNODC Galina J. Mikhlin-Oliver, Director, Strategy and Core Services, Integrity Vice Presidency – The World Bank Robert Wyld, Senior Vice-Chair, Anti-Corruption Committee – International Bar Association Kathryn Higgs, Head of Ethics and Compliance – Balfour Beatty plc