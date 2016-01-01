Uzbekistan must enforce anti-corruption laws and strengthen public sector integrity

04/11/2015 - Uzbekistan has adopted its first anti-corruption action plan and established an anti-corruption coordination commission. Nevertheless corruption is widespread in Uzbekistan and remains a key obstacle for business. To address this serious challenge, Uzbekistan must adopt and vigorously enforce anti-corruption laws, according to a new OECD report (in Russian).





The report commends Uzbekistan for drafting legislation criminalising corruption and promoting public sector integrity, but it stresses that these draft laws must be adopted without delay and vigorously implemented.





To boost the fight against corruption Uzbekistan should:

Vigorously implement national and sectoral anti-corruption plans, ensure effective coordination and greater publicity of results achieved;

Regularly conduct corruption surveys and make them public;

Ensure that the adopted criminal legislation is in full compliance with international anti-corruption standards;

Adopt legislation promoting public sector integrity and ensure its implementation;

Increase independence and capacity of the law enforcement to investigate and prosecute corruption cases;

Take measures to strengthen integrity and independence of the judiciary;

Streamline the legislation on freedom of information, adopt law on administrative procedures and ensure their enforcement;

Continue simplification of regulations and introduction of e-government tools in public administration.



The report commends Uzbekistan for introducing e-government tools and increasing transparency and accountability in public administration. The report also welcomes the launching of anti-corruption audits by the Accounts Chamber.



The report is published under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan, initiative launched in 2003 under the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN), which is a part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery outreach work. More information is available at http://www.oecd.org/corruption/acn/



