Ukraine anti-corruption project

In November 2014 in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the OECD and Ukraine, the OECD launched a country-specific project to support Ukraine in its anti-corruption agenda. The project aims to strengthen legal and institutional capacity to effectively detect, investigate and prosecute high-profile and complex corruption in Ukraine. Specifically: to provide tailor-made assistance to the Ukrainian authorities for the establishing of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to provide capacity building assistance to the specialised unit within the General Prosecutor’s Office that will work with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to ensure effective detection and investigation of corruption cases to develop a joint training programme on selected aspects of detection, investigation, prosecution and adjudication of complex corruption cases, including financial investigations, for law enforcement and judicial bodies to help guide Ukraine towards a closer compliance with OECD standards on foreign bribery with the focus on liability of legal persons for corruption offences, confiscation, international cooperation and asset recovery. Roundtable discussion: Abuse of powers by law enforcement agencies in their relations with business 1 July 2016 - Kyiv, Ukraine In January 2016, the Business Ombudsman Council produced a systemic report entitled 'Abuse of Powers by the Law Enforcement Authorities in their Relations with Business'. The Report is based on the Council's practice of handling business complaints filed to challenge various abuses committed by the pre-trial investigation authorities and public prosecutor's bodies, and includes a number of recommendations aimed at addressing the issue. In response and within the framework of the OECD's support to the Business Ombudsman Council in Ukraine, the OECD organised an expert roundtable to discuss the findings of the Council's report. The roundtable brought together some of the most prominent criminal justice experts in Ukraine and participants exchanged ideas and discussed the recommendations made in the report. A significant number of the report’s recommendations suggest amendments to current Ukrainian legislation. However, many of the experts present at the roundtable believe the problem lies with practical implementation of the legislation. With the assistance of the OECD and based on the outcomes of the roundtable discussion, the Business Ombudsman Council Office will develop an action plan to implement the report's recommendations. Expert workshop on liability of legal persons for corruption offences: Enforcement practices, challenges and solutions 23 June 2015 - Buzova, Ukraine Liability of legal persons for corruption offences has been identified as one of the most challenging concepts for Ukraine’s law enforcement to implement. In response, a review of the current legislative framework and development of guidelines on practical enforcement is being undertaken as part of the OECD Anti-Corruption Project for Ukraine. The launch workshop brought together Ukrainian criminal justice practitioners, including investigators, prosecutors and judges. Participants discussed challenges and obstacles, identified solutions to overcome them and developed an informal “action plan” to help Ukrainian criminal justice practitioners effectively apply current legislation. Ukraine in the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Ukraine participates in Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan, a sub-regional peer review programme which supports anti-corruption reforms through country reviews and continuous monitoring of implementation of recommendations: Third round monitoring report, 2015 English | Russian Second round monitoring report, 2010 English | Russian First round monitoring report, 2006 English | Russian Recommendations, 2004 English | Russian | Ukrainian >> Older reports

