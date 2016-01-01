Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Typology on Mutual Legal Assistance in Foreign Bribery Cases

 

Typology on Mutual Legal Assistance in Foreign Bribery Cases - cover page 200 x 284

Date of publication
7 December 2012

  

Download the full text (pdf)

 

This typology study focuses on the challenges that arise in providing and obtaining mutual legal assistance (MLA) in foreign bribery cases. Because these cases take place across borders, effective MLA between countries is crucial for the successful investigation, prosecution and sanctioning of this crime. Building on the experience of law enforcement officials and MLA experts, this study offers guidance on how to overcome many of the challenges associated with MLA and identifies some best practices to help avoid obstacles in the future.

 

>> More anti-bribery typology reports


 

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)