Typology on Mutual Legal Assistance in Foreign Bribery Cases

Date of publication

7 December 2012

Download the full text (pdf) This typology study focuses on the challenges that arise in providing and obtaining mutual legal assistance (MLA) in foreign bribery cases. Because these cases take place across borders, effective MLA between countries is crucial for the successful investigation, prosecution and sanctioning of this crime. Building on the experience of law enforcement officials and MLA experts, this study offers guidance on how to overcome many of the challenges associated with MLA and identifies some best practices to help avoid obstacles in the future.

