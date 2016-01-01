OECD Working Group on Bribery report on Ireland launches Wednesday 18 December 2013

17/11/2013 - The OECD Working Group on Bribery will release a report tomorrow Wednesday 18 December at 12.00 CET/11.00 Dublin time on Ireland’s efforts to fight foreign bribery. More information on previous reports on Ireland’s implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention is available at http://www.oecd.org/daf/anti-bribery/ireland-oecdanti-briberyconvention.htm.

Journalists can request a copy under embargo by emailing embargo@oecd.org.

Investigation, enforcement and prosecution are the main focus of the Working Group on Bribery’s current review of signatory countries. Around half have been reviewed to date. The issues these have raised include increasing awareness in the private and public sectors, holding companies liable for the crime of foreign bribery; sharing information across borders in foreign bribery investigations via mutual legal assistance; and ensuring that, as per the Convention, sanctions are “effective, proportionate, and dissuasive” and that countries can seize and confiscate bribes and the proceeds of bribery. Summaries of these reviews are contained in the 2013 Annual Report of the OECD Working Group on Bribery - http://www.oecd.org/daf/anti-bribery/AntiBriberyAnnRep2012.pdf.

Information on the OECD’s work on anti-corruption can be found at: www.oecd.org/daf/nocorruption.

