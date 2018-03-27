The role of media and investigative journalism in combating corruption

DATE OF PUBLICATION

27 March 2018

Download the PDF l version française Download the results to the OECD Survey on Investigative Journalism 27 March 2018 - The media and investigative journalism play a crucial role in bringing allegations of corruption to light and fighting against impunity. International consortiums of investigative journalists are an example of an international cooperation that leads to tangible results in bringing financial and economic crime to the attention of the public and law enforcement authorities. Media reporting is an essential—albeit untapped—source of detection in corruption cases. This is highlighted in Chapter 4 of the OECD study on The Detection of Foreign Bribery published in December 2017. This report expands on Chapter 4 from the study by including further information collected through country reviews undertaken by the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions and through responses to the OECD Survey on Investigative Journalism. It also explores good practices and challenges in the detection of international corruption cases via media reporting and investigative journalism. OECD GLOBAL ANTI-CORRUPTION AND INTEGRITY FORUM

Session on Combating Corruption: The Importance of Investigative Journalism



14:30 (CEST) on 27 March 2018 - Paris, France This session brought together investigative journalists, civil society and national law enforcement experts to discuss the importance of effective press freedom, open data, access to information and whistleblower protection frameworks to ensure that corruption cases can be brought to light in the media. It also provided an opportunity to discuss the results of the 2017 OECD Survey of Investigative Journalists. Speakers Camille Eiss, Director of Partnerships, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Dorothée Myriam Kellou, Freelance Journalist

Casey Kelso, Director of Advocacy, Transparency International

Edouard Perrin, Journalist, Premières Lignes

Axel Threlfall (Moderator), Editor-at-Large, Reuters