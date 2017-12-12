The Detection of Foreign Bribery

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention focuses on enforcement through the criminalisation of foreign bribery but it is multidisciplinary and includes key requirements to combat money laundering, accounting fraud, and tax evasion connected to foreign bribery.

The first step, however, in enforcing foreign bribery and related offences is effective detection. This study looks at the primary sources of detection for the foreign bribery offence and the role that certain public agencies and private sector actors can play in uncovering this crime. It examines the practices developed in different sectors and countries which have led to the successful detection of foreign bribery with a view to sharing good practices and improving countries’ capacity to detect and ultimately step-up efforts against transnational bribery.

This study was undertaken by the OECD Working Group on Bribery which brings together the 43 countries party to the Anti-Bribery Convention.

The report was launched on 12 December 2017 at a Roundtable on 20 years of the Anti-Bribery Convention.