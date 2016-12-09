Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Roundtable on Corporate Liability for Foreign Bribery

 

9 December 2016 09h30-13h00 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

Held on International Anti-Corruption Day, this roundtable hosted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery (WGB) provided an opportunity for governments, the private sector, civil society, and the media, to reflect on the liability of legal persons following more than 15 years of work promoting its application for foreign bribery. Debates addressed:

  • What good is liability of legal persons?

  • Creating and implementing a legal person liability system

  • Practitioners' views on the liability of legal persons

Comments received during a public consultation on the liability of legal persons were made available to participants. 

A stocktaking report on the liability of legal persons for foreign bribery was released on this occasion.   

 

 

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Agenda

Keynote presentation by Jennifer Arlen

 

CONTACT

Enquiries should be addressed to Daisy Pelham daisy.pelham@oecd.org.

 

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Public consultation on the liability of legal persons

Liability of Legal Persons for Foreign Bribery: A Stocktaking Report

OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

Phase 4 monitoring of the Convention

 

 

 

