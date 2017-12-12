OECD Working Group on Bribery Annual Consultation with External Stakeholders - 2017

The Working Group on Bribery (WGB) holds consultations with external stakeholders every year. These consultations provide an opportunity for the WGB to receive inputs from all the stakeholders that have an interest in its work programme. The topics for the 2017 consultation were selected based on consultations with the stakeholders and on the WGB’s need to receive inputs from stakeholders on specific projects it is developing.

This year, the WGB is launching a new cross-country project on settlement arrangements and is seeking stakeholder inputs to help position the project. The other topics listed in the agenda were suggested by the stakeholders themselves. The consultations are held under Chatham House rules.

The consultation will be followed by a session entitled "Integrity Day for Italian Companies Abroad" and a roundtable in the afternoon to mark 20 years of the Anti-Bribery Convention.