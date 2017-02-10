Corruption dans les marchés internationaux
Internship opportunities working on anti-corruption at the OECD
|
|
|
|
The OECD Anti-Corruption Division offers short-term internships of 3-6 months for qualified students. These internships provide students with the experience of working in an international organisation on anti-corruption issues and more specifically the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.
The 2017 recruitment process is now open:
Winter/spring period - submission deadline 10 February
Summer/fall period - submission deadline 17 March
Eligibility and requirements
- Applicants must be nationals of an OECD Member country.
- Applicants must be students who have completed or are completing a law degree from an accredited institution.
- Enrolment as a student and full-time medical insurance coverage is required for the duration of the internship. Confirmation of the selected candidate’s enrolled student status must be provided by the educational institution.
- Applicants should have an interest in and some experience (whether through academic study or employment) public international law, transnational criminal law, company law and/or economic and financial crime.
- English and French are the official languages of the OECD. Applicants must have strong research and drafting skills in English. Knowledge of French would be an asset.
- Applicants should be able to work independently, with little supervision at times.
Remuneration and timing
The OECD will provide interns with a monthly indemnity. The dates and length of each internship are flexible depending on the availability of candidates.
How to apply
Applicants must submit a CV and a letter of motivation, preferably in PDF format, to Lise.Nee@oecd.org. Please indicate for which period you are applying.
For the winter/spring programme: the internship position is to be filled as soon as possible and applications should be sent no later than Friday 10 February 2017. Starting date: as soon as possible.
For the summer/fall intership programme: the deadline for applications is Friday 17 March 2017.
Short-listed candidates only will be contacted to undertake a short written test, and possibly a telephone interview.
|
|
Description of responsibilities
The main focus of the OECD Anti-Corruption Division is to monitor the implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (the Anti-Bribery Convention) by its State Parties. The intern will primarily assist teams of experts in their preparations for upcoming country evaluations under the Anti-Bribery Convention's monitoring mechanism.
Primary tasks may include:
- Research and analysis of the corruption risks facing domestic companies from the country concerned;
- Preparation of background information on the current economic situation in the country concerned, including research and analysis of risk factors for the bribery of foreign public officials by domestic companies;
- Research of ongoing corruption cases in the country concerned or involving domestic companies abroad, and preparation of case law summaries;
- Research and analysis of codes of conduct of domestic companies from the concerned country, and how they address the bribery of foreign public officials.
- Assist in identifying and analysing cross-cutting issues from previous evaluation phases.
Secondary tasks may include:
- Provide limited assistance with the OECD Anti-Coruption Division's global relations activities and OECD Working Group on Bribery regional programmes, including in the preparation of upcoming regional anti-corruption conferences;
- Research in current news on legal updates relating to bribery and corruption;
- Assist in the collection of data on the enforcement of the Anti-Bribery Convention;
- Assist in the preparation of a horizontal study on the detection of the offence of foreign bribery.
The intern may also be asked to provide support on cross-cutting issues regarding the implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention and/or any other tasks required by the Division.
Information about the work of the OECD Anti-Corruption Division is available at www.oecd.org/corruption/anti-bribery/.
Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)