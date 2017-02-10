Internship opportunities working on anti-corruption at the OECD

The OECD Anti-Corruption Division offers short-term internships of 3-6 months for qualified students. These internships provide students with the experience of working in an international organisation on anti-corruption issues and more specifically the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. The 2017 recruitment process is now open: Winter/spring period - submission deadline 10 February

Summer/fall period - submission deadline 17 March

Eligibility and requirements Applicants must be nationals of an OECD Member country.





Applicants must be students who have completed or are completing a law degree from an accredited institution. Enrolment as a student and full-time medical insurance coverage is required for the duration of the internship. Confirmation of the selected candidate’s enrolled student status must be provided by the educational institution. Applicants should have an interest in and some experience (whether through academic study or employment) public international law, transnational criminal law, company law and/or economic and financial crime. English and French are the official languages of the OECD. Applicants must have strong research and drafting skills in English. Knowledge of French would be an asset. Applicants should be able to work independently, with little supervision at times.



Remuneration and timing The OECD will provide interns with a monthly indemnity. The dates and length of each internship are flexible depending on the availability of candidates. How to apply Applicants must submit a CV and a letter of motivation, preferably in PDF format, to Lise.Nee@oecd.org. Please indicate for which period you are applying. For the winter/spring programme: the internship position is to be filled as soon as possible and applications should be sent no later than Friday 10 February 2017. Starting date: as soon as possible.

For the summer/fall intership programme: the deadline for applications is Friday 17 March 2017.

Short-listed candidates only will be contacted to undertake a short written test, and possibly a telephone interview.

Description of responsibilities

The main focus of the OECD Anti-Corruption Division is to monitor the implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (the Anti-Bribery Convention) by its State Parties. The intern will primarily assist teams of experts in their preparations for upcoming country evaluations under the Anti-Bribery Convention's monitoring mechanism. Primary tasks may include: Research and analysis of the corruption risks facing domestic companies from the country concerned; Preparation of background information on the current economic situation in the country concerned, including research and analysis of risk factors for the bribery of foreign public officials by domestic companies; Research of ongoing corruption cases in the country concerned or involving domestic companies abroad, and preparation of case law summaries; Research and analysis of codes of conduct of domestic companies from the concerned country, and how they address the bribery of foreign public officials.





Assist in identifying and analysing cross-cutting issues from previous evaluation phases.

Secondary tasks may include: Provide limited assistance with the OECD Anti-Coruption Division's global relations activities and OECD Working Group on Bribery regional programmes, including in the preparation of upcoming regional anti-corruption conferences;





Research in current news on legal updates relating to bribery and corruption;





Assist in the collection of data on the enforcement of the Anti-Bribery Convention;





Assist in the preparation of a horizontal study on the detection of the offence of foreign bribery. The intern may also be asked to provide support on cross-cutting issues regarding the implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention and/or any other tasks required by the Division. Information about the work of the OECD Anti-Corruption Division is available at www.oecd.org/corruption/anti-bribery/.