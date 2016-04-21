Boosting the impact of anti-corruption reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

High-level meeting of the OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

On 21 April 2016, during OECD Integrity Week, the high-level meeting hosted by the OECD provided a unique opportunity for anti-corruption decision-makers from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region to reaffirm a shared commitment to stronger enforcement and joint action against corruption.

Four thematic sessions took place focusing on:

Achievements and challenges in anti-corruption policy implementation.

Existing tools to prevent corruption in the public administration in specific sectors.

Measures to promote business integrity.

Enforcement of criminal responsibility for corruption.

Over 100 participants gathered together in Paris for the high-level meeting, including 1 Minister, 5 Deputy-Ministers, 4 Ambassadors, 4 Deputy Prosecutor Generals, 8 Heads and Deputy Heads of anti-corruption agencies, 25 country delegations, 11 international organisations, 13 NGOs as well as representatives in business and academia.

Participants endorsed the 2016-2019 ACN Work Programme (ENG l RUS).

The high-level meeting was followed by the 20th Meeting of the ACN Steering Group.