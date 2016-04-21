Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Boosting the impact of anti-corruption reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

 

 21 April 2016 10h00-18h00 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

High-level meeting of the OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

On 21 April 2016, during OECD Integrity Week, the high-level meeting hosted by the OECD provided a unique opportunity for anti-corruption decision-makers from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region to reaffirm a shared commitment to stronger enforcement and joint action against corruption.

Four thematic sessions took place focusing on:

  • Achievements and challenges in anti-corruption policy implementation.
  • Existing tools to prevent corruption in the public administration in specific sectors.
  • Measures to promote business integrity.
  • Enforcement of criminal responsibility for corruption.

Over 100 participants gathered together in Paris for the high-level meeting, including 1 Minister, 5 Deputy-Ministers, 4 Ambassadors, 4 Deputy Prosecutor Generals, 8 Heads and Deputy Heads of anti-corruption agencies, 25 country delegations, 11 international organisations, 13 NGOs as well as representatives in business and academia.

Participants endorsed the 2016-2019 ACN Work Programme (ENG l RUS).

The high-level meeting was followed by the 20th Meeting of the ACN Steering Group

  

