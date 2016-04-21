Boosting the impact of anti-corruption reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

|
High-level meeting of the OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia
On 21 April 2016, during OECD Integrity Week, the high-level meeting hosted by the OECD provided a unique opportunity for anti-corruption decision-makers from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region to reaffirm a shared commitment to stronger enforcement and joint action against corruption.
Four thematic sessions took place focusing on:
Over 100 participants gathered together in Paris for the high-level meeting, including 1 Minister, 5 Deputy-Ministers, 4 Ambassadors, 4 Deputy Prosecutor Generals, 8 Heads and Deputy Heads of anti-corruption agencies, 25 country delegations, 11 international organisations, 13 NGOs as well as representatives in business and academia.
Participants endorsed the 2016-2019 ACN Work Programme (ENG l RUS).
The high-level meeting was followed by the 20th Meeting of the ACN Steering Group.
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Opening remarks by Rintaro Tamaki, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD
Opening remarks by Daniel W. Yohannes, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the United States to the OECD
ACN Work Programme for 2016-2019 ENG l RUS
