Mongolia should persist with systematic anti-corruption reforms

27/05/2014 - Mongolia should persist with systematic reforms in its struggle against corruption, says a new report by the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP).

To further strengthen Mongolia’s capacity to combat corruption, the report calls on the country to:

Adopt as soon as possible a new national anti-corruption strategy and an action plan;

Strengthen the capacity of the Independent Authority Against Corruption (IAAC), by guaranteeing its institutional, functional and financial independence;

Align corruption incriminations with international standards, in particular the illicit enrichment offence that was recently introduced in Mongolia; establish effective liability of legal persons for corruption criminal offences and extend bribery offences to cover foreign public officials;

Take legislative and practical measures to ensure professionalism and integrity in the public service;

Ensure better guarantees of judicial independence by continuing judicial reform;

Launch a practical and effective dialogue with the private sector to promote business integrity.

The report also highlights positive aspects of Mongolia’s efforts to fight corruption. For instance, combatting corruption is recognised to be a high-priority issue in Mongolia and is mentioned in main political documents and statements of public officials. Mongolia has also established a strong anti-corruption institution and adopted a comprehensive access to information law with commendable provisions on proactive publication (although the law requires improvement with regard to other provisions).

The full report on Mongolia is available here (Russian version available).

The IAP is an initiative launched in 2003 to support anti-corruption reform efforts in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, as part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery outreach work under its regional initiative Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

For further information, journalists should contact Mrs Olga Savran at the OECD’s Anti-Corruption Division at (33) 1 45 24 13 81 or anti-corruption.contact@oecd.org.

Documents connexes