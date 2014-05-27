Mongolia should persist with systematic anti-corruption reforms

27/05/2014 - Mongolia should persist with systematic reforms in its struggle against corruption, says a new report by the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP).
To further strengthen Mongolia’s capacity to combat corruption, the report calls on the country to:
The report also highlights positive aspects of Mongolia’s efforts to fight corruption. For instance, combatting corruption is recognised to be a high-priority issue in Mongolia and is mentioned in main political documents and statements of public officials. Mongolia has also established a strong anti-corruption institution and adopted a comprehensive access to information law with commendable provisions on proactive publication (although the law requires improvement with regard to other provisions).
The full report on Mongolia is available here (Russian version available).
The IAP is an initiative launched in 2003 to support anti-corruption reform efforts in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, as part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery outreach work under its regional initiative Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
