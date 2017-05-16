Lithuania - OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

|
Monitoring and evaluation
|
Lithuania's accession
16 May 2017
15 July 2017
|
Monitoring and peer review history
2017 Phase 1 report
News releases
|
The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention establishes standards to criminalise bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactions.
Full text and related documents
Monitoring and evaluation
Monitoring of implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention takes places in successive phases through a rigorous peer-review monitoring system.
Documents connexes