Lithuania - OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

Monitoring and evaluation

Lithuania's Phase 1 Monitoring Report

This report evaluates the adequacy of Lithuania's legislation to implement the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.  

Lithuania's accession

16 May 2017
Deposit of instrument of ratification

15 July 2017
Entry into force of the Convention
     
Monitoring and peer review history

2017 Phase 1 report 

 

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention establishes standards to criminalise bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactions.

Monitoring and evaluation

Monitoring of implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention takes places in successive phases through a rigorous peer-review monitoring system. 


