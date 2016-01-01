Kazakhstan must sharpen its strategy and raise impact of its anti-corruption measures

29/10/14 - Kazakhstan’s new anti-corruption strategy must be better defined, involving key stakeholders, with targeted actions and goals that address the key corruption challenges facing the country, says a new OECD report by the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP).





While the newly created Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Agency is a step forward, it must be independent and have a clear mandate to lead the development and implementation of Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption programme.





The report commends Kazakhstan for its civil service reforms, which significantly decreased the number of political officials and was a move towards competitive and merit-based carriers for high level officials. The report also noted efforts to improve legislation on public procurement and integrity in national companies.





Nevertheless, planned reforms related to criminalisation and prevention of corruption remain unimplemented. Moreover, international surveys show that the levels of corruption remain consistently high despite measures taken to date. Kazakhstan also must:

Bring corruption incriminations in compliance with international standards;

Ensure effective and dissuasive liability of legal persons for corruption;

Establish anti-corruption specialisation of prosecutors;

Adopt an access to information law in line with international standards without further delay;

Ensure the independence and integrity of the judiciary;

Promote, jointly with business associations, integrity and good governance in Kazakhstan’s companies

Ensure verification and publication of asset declarations for public officials



Read the full report and recommendations on Kazakhstan in English and in Russian.



The IAP is an initiative launched in 2003 to support anti-corruption reform efforts in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, as part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery outreach work in Eastern Europe and Central Asia under its regional initiative Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.



For further information, contact Mrs. Inese Kušķe at the OECD’s Anti-Corruption Division at (33) 1 45 24 13 19 or anti-corruption.contact@oecd.org.

