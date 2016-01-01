International co-operation in combating foreign bribery

The importance of effective international co-operation International co-operation in the law enforcement and regulatory contexts can include formal mutual legal assistance (MLA), extradition, and informal exchanges of information for intelligence gathering purposes where lawfully allowed. Effective international co-operation between countries is crucial for the successful investigation, prosecution and sanction of international corruption offences.

Fast and efficient responses to requests for international co-operation can greatly increase the success of investigations and prosecutions. When the MLA and extradition system works efficiently, prosecutors and investigators have a greater chance of finding suspects, tracing and seizing proceeds, and bringing to justice those who participated in the crime. Delays are significant impediments.





The OECD is a hub for bringing together anti-corruption practitioners from around the world to share experiences, learn from each other and build stronger networks. The Working Group on Bribery has long supported biannual meetings for its law enforcement officials, to which non-members are regularly invited. This initiative could help to explain why the majority of successfully finalised foreign bribery cases involve only members of the Working Group. KEY FACTS 70% of anti-corruption law enforcement officials report that mutual legal assistance challenges have had a negative impact on their ability to carry out anti-corruption work. (OECD survey conducted in December 2015) 13% of foreign bribery cases are brought to the attention of law enforcement authorities through the use of formal and informal mutual legal assistance between countries for related criminal investigations accounts. (OECD Foreign Bribery Report, 2014) Article 9 of the Anti-Bribery Convention provides that Parties should use all tools available to provide “prompt and effective legal assistance” to other Parties. Article 46 of the UN Convention against Corruption requires Parties to render to one another the “widest measure” of mutual legal assistance.