International Anti-Corruption Day - 2014

09/12/2014 - As part of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the OECD has joined Member and Partner countries and other International Organisations in raising awareness about the costs and detrimental effects of corruption.

The OECD recently released its Foreign Bribery Report, which analyses more than 400 cases worldwide, registered between February 1999 and June 2014, involving companies or individuals from the 41 signatory countries to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. During the launch, the OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría highlighted how corruption undermines growth and development.

“Corruption erodes the integrity of institutions, and zaps the strength of our economies and the trust of citizens,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. “We have to step up our efforts to combat corruption and recover public trust.”

The OECD continues to work closely with Member and Partner countries, as part of the efforts of the Working Group on Bribery, and with the international community at large, to combat corruption and to strengthen integrity, transparency and accountability. The OECD has developed numerous tools to approach integrity from a broad perspective. They include, for example, an integrity framework through which country practices can be reviewed in depth, research and recommendations on lobbying practices and public procurement, a toolkit for policy-makers on whistle-blower, guidelines for managing conflicts of interest in the public service, and principles for managing ethics in the public service.

For an overview of OECD work on anti-corruption please visit www.oecd.org/corruption

Journalists should contact the OECD Media division (tel. + 33 1 45 24 97 00).

Documents connexes