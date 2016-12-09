2017 OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum

|REGISTER
BREAKING INEQUALITY:
30 -31 March 2017, OECD Conference Centre, Paris
A preview of this year's discussion : Read the blog article on integrity for inclusive growth.
CALL FOR PAPERS - BRINGING NEW IDEAS, EVIDENCE AND INSIGHTS
Read and answer the call for papers
The poster sessions connect academic insights and evidence with policy-making. They highlight a selection of innovative research on integrity, anti-corruption, policy capture and inclusive growth, resulting from a competitive Call for Papers by the OECD. Research covers topics such as anti-corruption, integrity and inclusive growth, economic development and innovation, policy capture, lobbying, political party financing, political economy studies of influence, power and integrity, behavioural economics related to integrity and anti-corruption, etc.
The invited researchers will present their findings during the Forum ResearchEdge poster sessions.
About
The OECD Global Anti-Corruption & Integrity Forum has become one of the leading public fora on integrity and anti-corruption worldwide, bringing together relevant policy communities as well as the private sector, civil society organisations and academia. The Forum distinguishes itself by several features:
Global Platform
Multidisciplinary
Innovative
