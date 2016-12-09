Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

2017 OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum

 

BREAKING INEQUALITY: 
INTEGRITY FOR INCLUSIVE GROWTH

30 -31 March 2017, OECD Conference Centre, Paris 

    • Stimulate fair competition and economic growth
    • Reduce the inequality gap
    • Shape a level playing field for business
    • Safeguard the public interest in policy making
    • Promote trust in government and politics

A preview of this year's discussion : Read the blog article on integrity for inclusive growth

CALL FOR PAPERS - BRINGING NEW IDEAS, EVIDENCE AND INSIGHTS 

Integrity Forum 2016 - Poster presentations

See 2016 papers and posters

Read and answer the call for papers

In response to fast-moving insights from integrity research and practice, the Forum invites pioneers from a variety of backgrounds and academic disciplines to share their latest evidence and findings. Through poster sessions, participants are inspired to join the debate for mobilising integrity data to advance policy insights.

The poster sessions connect academic insights and evidence with policy-making. They highlight a selection of innovative research on integrity, anti-corruption, policy capture and inclusive growth, resulting from a competitive Call for Papers by the OECD. Research covers topics such as anti-corruption, integrity and inclusive growth, economic development and innovation, policy capture, lobbying, political party financing, political economy studies of influence, power and integrity, behavioural economics related to integrity and anti-corruption, etc.

The invited researchers will present their findings during the Forum ResearchEdge poster sessions.

 

About

The OECD Global Anti-Corruption & Integrity Forum has become one of the leading public fora on integrity and anti-corruption worldwide, bringing together relevant policy communities as well as the private sector, civil society organisations and academia. The Forum distinguishes itself by several features:

Global Icon

 Multidisciplinary button

Innovative button

Global Platform

Multidisciplinary

Innovative
  • Join the debate with different policy communities, private sector, civil society and academia to advance the integrity agenda towards implementation  
  • Benefit from a truly global dialogue on anti-corruption and integrity best practices 
  • Contribute to international and  regional exchanges and foster South-South cooperation
  • Benefit from the rich cross-sectoral exchange of evidence, ideas and practices
  • Integrate perspectives from a variety of academic disciplines, such as social sciences, economics and behavioural research into the anti-corruption and integrity debate
  • Stimulate the dialogue on integrity among professional groups
  • Break new grounds by addressing  contemporary integrity challenges
  • Mobilise anti-corruption and integrity data to advance policy insights
  • Experiment in the laboratory of innovative thinking  

 

 

