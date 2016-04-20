2016 OECD Integrity Forum

The full papers can be found here .

The invited researchers will present their findings during the Integrity Forum ResearchEdge poster sessions and guided poster tours will be offered by renowned academics.

The poster sessions connect academic insights and evidence with policy-making. They highlight a selection of innovative research on integrity, anti-corruption and trade, resulting from a competitive Call for Papers by the OECD. Research covers topics such as Collective Action, Countering Illicit Trade, Proofing Supply Chains against Corruption, Corruption in Infrastructure Projects and the Impact of International Conventions to prevent Corruption.

In response to fast-moving insights from integrity research and practice, the Integrity Forum invites pioneers from a variety of backgrounds and academic disciplines to share their latest evidence and findings. Through poster sessions, participants are inspired to join the debate for mobilising integrity data to advance policy insights.