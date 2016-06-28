High-level OECD mission to meet Japanese officials on fighting foreign bribery

28/06/2016 -On 29-30 June, high level representatives of the Parties to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention will meet with Japanese senior government officials to discuss Japan’s implementation of its obligations under the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.





The Working Group on Bribery – made up of the 34 OECD Member countries plus Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Latvia, Russia and South Africa – is the Conference of Parties to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.

