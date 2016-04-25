High-Level OECD Mission to Meet Argentine Officials on Fighting Foreign Bribery

25/04/2016 - In December 2014, the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Transactions expressed serious concerns about Argentina’s implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention (see report here). In order to urge Argentina to improve its performance, a high-level Working Group mission will visit Buenos Aires on 26-27 April 2016 and meet senior Argentine officials from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, the Anti-Corruption Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, federal judiciary, and representatives of the Argentine congress.

The Working Group on Bribery – made up of the 34 OECD Member countries plus Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Latvia, Russia and South Africa – is the Conference of Parties to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. For further information, journalists are invited to contact OECD’s Media Relations Division at news.contact@oecd.org or +33 (0)1 45 24 97 00. For more information on OECD’s work to fight corruption, please visit www.oecd.org/daf/anti-bribery.

Documents connexes