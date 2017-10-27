Greece-OECD project: Technical support on anti-corruption

|
The Greek government is prioritising the fight against corruption and bribery and, with the assistance of the European institutions, is committed to taking immediate action. Under the responsibility of the General Secretariat against Corruption, Greece’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) identifies key areas of reform and provides for a detailed action plan towards strengthening integrity and fighting corruption and bribery.
The main objective of this project is to increase integrity and reduce corruption in Greece through technical empowerment of the Greek authorities for the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan.
About the action plan
Revised in 2015, the NACAP implies better integrating anti-corruption and integrity in the government’s reform agendas and the private sector’s business models, as well as raising public awareness on anti-corruption efforts. It also focuses on developing know-how for the effective implementation of the work done and advancing the evidence base of what works and why. No one-size-fits-all solution exists and an approach based on corruption risks needs to be developed, especially for specific high risk sectors. These key areas represent pivotal interventions in the public and private sectors which, if managed and implemented properly, could lead to reduced levels of corruption and higher levels of trust.
The OECD, together with Greece and the European Commission, have developed support activities for implementing the NACAP. This project is being deployed by the OECD from October 2016 to December 2017, and with funding by the European Commission and Greece.
The objectives
A team of experts based in Paris and Athens will be responsible for the implementation of all components of the project. The project proposes a set of 10 outcomes, each of them matching objectives of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan:
Building capacity
The OECD is holding a series of workshops to build the capacity of officials from the government to fight corruption and bribery. Workshops and discussion forums will also be organised with the participation of Greek civil society representatives, NGOs and media.
|
EVENTS
Greece-OECD Forum on Whistleblower Protection, 23-27 October 2017, Agenda: ENG l EL
Greece -OECD Public Integrity Forum, July 2017
Risk Assessment Workshop, June 2017, Agenda: ENG l EL
Mutual Legal Assistance Workshop, June 2017, Agenda: ENG l EL
Law Enforcement Workshop, May-June 2017, Agenda: ENG l EL
Public Integrity Hackathon, April 2017
Law Enforcement Workshop, April 2017, Agenda: ENG l EL
Corporate Compliance Workshop, March 2017, Agenda: ENG l EL
Consultation Workshop - Modernizing Internal Audit, Dec 2016
Project launching event with the OECD & European Commission, October 2016
