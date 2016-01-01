Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Fifth Annual High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business

 

Placing integrity at the heart of business culture

 

6 March 2015 - Istanbul, Turkey

 

With inclusiveness, implementation and investment at the centre of Turkey’s G20 Presidency, the fight against corruption is instrumental to ensure all businesses, from SMEs to big MNEs, play their part in contributing to growth and investment, and can operate with clean hands in a safe environment.

 

Jointly organised by the Turkish Presidency of the G20 and the OECD, this conference buillt on the conclusions of the G20 and B20 discussions, implementing the G20 priority for closer co-operation between governments and the private sector.

 

Participants from the business community, public institutions and civil society in G20 countries and beyond came together to focus on:

  • Compliance vs. non-compliance: what costs more?
  • Risks and best practices for fast-growing companies in regional hubs
  • Promoting a safer environment for business at home
  • Soundboard roundtable: emerging issues and innovative solutions

Conference discussions will inform the implementation of the 2015-2016 Anti-Corruption Action Plan and the B20 efforts to fight corruption.

 

  

MEETING AND BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS

Agenda

Information Note

Summary and Conclusions

G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan

G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan for 2013-2014

 

VENUE

Grand Tarabya Hotel, Haydar Aliyev Caddesi No:154 Tarabya, Istanbul
Tel:+90 212 363 3300

 

CONTACT

Enquiries should be addressed to lynn.robertson@oecd.org

