Fifth Annual High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business

Placing integrity at the heart of business culture

6 March 2015 - Istanbul, Turkey



With inclusiveness, implementation and investment at the centre of Turkey’s G20 Presidency, the fight against corruption is instrumental to ensure all businesses, from SMEs to big MNEs, play their part in contributing to growth and investment, and can operate with clean hands in a safe environment.

Jointly organised by the Turkish Presidency of the G20 and the OECD, this conference buillt on the conclusions of the G20 and B20 discussions, implementing the G20 priority for closer co-operation between governments and the private sector.

Participants from the business community, public institutions and civil society in G20 countries and beyond came together to focus on:

Compliance vs. non-compliance: what costs more?

Risks and best practices for fast-growing companies in regional hubs

Promoting a safer environment for business at home

Soundboard roundtable: emerging issues and innovative solutions

Conference discussions will inform the implementation of the 2015-2016 Anti-Corruption Action Plan and the B20 efforts to fight corruption.