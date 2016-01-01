Fifth Annual High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business

|
Placing integrity at the heart of business culture
6 March 2015 - Istanbul, Turkey
With inclusiveness, implementation and investment at the centre of Turkey’s G20 Presidency, the fight against corruption is instrumental to ensure all businesses, from SMEs to big MNEs, play their part in contributing to growth and investment, and can operate with clean hands in a safe environment.
Jointly organised by the Turkish Presidency of the G20 and the OECD, this conference buillt on the conclusions of the G20 and B20 discussions, implementing the G20 priority for closer co-operation between governments and the private sector.
Participants from the business community, public institutions and civil society in G20 countries and beyond came together to focus on:
Conference discussions will inform the implementation of the 2015-2016 Anti-Corruption Action Plan and the B20 efforts to fight corruption.
|
MEETING AND BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS
G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan
G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan for 2013-2014
VENUE
Grand Tarabya Hotel, Haydar Aliyev Caddesi No:154 Tarabya, Istanbul
CONTACT
Enquiries should be addressed to lynn.robertson@oecd.org
|
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
Fifth G20/OECD High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business (G20 Turkish Presidency website)
G20 Turkish Presidency website
B20 Task Force Recommendations, Russia, 2013 (PDF)
Third G20/OECD High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business
B20 Task Force Recommendations, Los Cabos, 2012 (PDF)
Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the OECD
OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions
Fighting corruption in the public sector at the OECD
OECD Declaration on Propriety, Integrity and Transparency in the Conduct of International Business and Finance
UN Convention against Corruption
More about the OECD and the G20OECD's CleanGovBiz Initiative
|
ANTI-CORRUPTION TOOLS FOR BUSINESS
Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance Handbook for Business
APEC Anti-Corruption Code of Conduct for Business
Business Principles for Countering Bribery
ICC Rules of Conduct to Combat Extortion and Bribery
OECD Good Practice Guidance on Internal Controls, Ethics and Compliance
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas
OECD Corporate Governance Principles
PACI Principles for Countering Bribery
UN Global Compact Principle 10 against Corruption
UN Global Compact-Transparency InternationalReporting Guidance on the 10th Principle against Corruption
Documents connexes