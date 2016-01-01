Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Fourth Annual High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business

 

11 June 2014 - Rome, Italy

 

Jointly organised by Italian Co-Chair of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group and the OECD, this conference builds on the conclusions of the G20 and B20 discussions for the past three years, implementing the G20 priority for closer co-operation between governments and the private sector.

 

Drawing on priorities laid out in the 2013-2014 G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan and B20 Recommendations to Governments, participants discussed progress in advancing the key elements of the global anti-corruption agenda and innovative solutions to address the latest challenges facing countries, business and civil society. Sessions include:

  • Digging corruption out of the natural resources sectors: What new avenues for joint efforts?
  • Sweeteners in international contracts: Are "offsets" the new corruption threat?
  • Mechanisms to recognise companies’ compliance efforts: Do they work and can they be applied in all jurisdictions?
  • Tackling facilitation payments and solicitation: Can you say “no”?


A special session focused on the foreign bribery agenda of the G20 and  celebrated the 15th Anniversary of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. Speakers included:

Andrea Orlando, Minister of Justice, Italy

Gabriela Ramos, Chief of Staff and Sherpa to the G20, OECD

Emma Marcegaglia, President, ENI

Drago Kos, Chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery

Phil Edmands, Managing Director, Rio Tinto, Australia

Raffaele Cantone, President of the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority for Evaluation and Transparency of Public Administrations

  

MEETING AND BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS

Summary and Conclusions

Final Agenda

G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan

G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan for 2013-2014

CONTACT

Enquiries about the conference should be addressed to lynn.robertson@oecd.org

