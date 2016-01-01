Fourth Annual High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business

|
11 June 2014 - Rome, Italy
Jointly organised by Italian Co-Chair of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group and the OECD, this conference builds on the conclusions of the G20 and B20 discussions for the past three years, implementing the G20 priority for closer co-operation between governments and the private sector.
Drawing on priorities laid out in the 2013-2014 G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan and B20 Recommendations to Governments, participants discussed progress in advancing the key elements of the global anti-corruption agenda and innovative solutions to address the latest challenges facing countries, business and civil society. Sessions include:
Andrea Orlando, Minister of Justice, Italy
Gabriela Ramos, Chief of Staff and Sherpa to the G20, OECD
Emma Marcegaglia, President, ENI
Drago Kos, Chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery
Phil Edmands, Managing Director, Rio Tinto, Australia
Raffaele Cantone, President of the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority for Evaluation and Transparency of Public Administrations
|
MEETING AND BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS
G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan
G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan for 2013-2014
CONTACT
Enquiries about the conference should be addressed to lynn.robertson@oecd.org
|
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
B20 Task Force Recommendations, Russia, 2013 (PDF)
Third G20/OECD High-Level Anti-Corruption Conference for G20 Governments and Business
B20 Task Force Recommendations, Los Cabos, 2012 (PDF)
Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the OECD
OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions
Fighting corruption in the public sector at the OECD
OECD Declaration on Propriety, Integrity and Transparency in the Conduct of International Business and Finance
G20 Australian Presidency website
UN Convention against Corruption
More about the OECD and the G20OECD's CleanGovBiz Initiative
|
ANTI-CORRUPTION TOOLS FOR BUSINESS
Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance Handbook for Business
APEC Anti-Corruption Code of Conduct for Business
Business Principles for Countering Bribery
ICC Rules of Conduct to Combat Extortion and Bribery
OECD Good Practice Guidance on Internal Controls, Ethics and Compliance
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas
OECD Corporate Governance Principles
PACI Principles for Countering Bribery
UN Global Compact Principle 10 against Corruption
UN Global Compact-Transparency InternationalReporting Guidance on the 10th Principle against Corruption
Documents connexes