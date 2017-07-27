Training on asset recovery for Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency

27/07/2017 - The OECD, within the framework of its Anti-Corruption Project for Ukraine, and in cooperation with Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and the Council of Europe (CoE), has conducted a four-day training for the first recruits of ARMA. The training aimed to familiarise the ARMA's newly hired staff with international standards and best practices and also delved into the national legislation and institutional framework. The interactive training focused on the role and function of ARMA in the context of the broader landscape of agencies involved in tracing and recovery of stolen assets in Ukraine. Key issues and challenges addressed include: legal standards and institutional framework;

tracing and detection of stolen assets;

asset tracing abroad; and

asset recovery, seizure and confiscation.

In addition to the experts from the OECD and the CoE, the training called on the expertise from international partners of the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (StAR), the UNODC Global Programme against Money Laundering, Proceeds of Crime and the Financing of Terrorism, International Police Cooperation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Italy, EUROPOL, US Internal Revenue Service, UNDP Ukraine, as well as national experts from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, Ministry of Interior of Ukraine, the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy Cartography & Cadastre, National Agency for Corruption Prevention, Vasil Kisil & Partners, KPMG Ukraine, and a prominent investigative journalist. This training is the first step towards ensuring ARMA staff is well equipped to carry out their functions in close cooperation and with the support of their colleagues in law enforcement bodies, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and the Courts to ensure co-ordinated action in confiscation and return of stolen assets. In addition to ARMA officers, NABU detectives also took part in the four-day training. For more information, please contact Andrii Kukharuk, OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, tel. +33145249443, e-mail Andrii.Kukharuk@oecd.org. Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (in Ukrainian) Council of Europe: Fight against corruption in Ukraine