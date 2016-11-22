Data on enforcement of the Anti-Bribery Convention

22 November 2016 - The 2015 enforcement data has been collected from the Parties to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Decisions on Foreign Bribery Cases from 1999 to December 2015. The enforcement data includes the number of criminal, administrative and civil cases of foreign bribery that have resulted in a final disposition, such as a criminal conviction or acquittal, or similar findings under an administrative or civil procedure. Published for the first time in 2010, the enforcement data is updated regularly by the Working Group on Bribery. 2015 in a nutshell 37 individuals and 7 entities were sanctioned under criminal proceedings for foreign bribery in 2015. At least 8 individuals and 6 entities were sanctioned in administrative and civil proceedings for foreign bribery in 2015.

Highlights from the 2015 data 397 individuals and 133 entities have been sanctioned in criminal proceedings for foreign bribery in 17 Parties between the time the Convention entered into force in 1999 and the end of 2015.

and have been sanctioned in administrative and civil proceedings for foreign bribery in 4 Parties. At least 116 individuals and 209 entities have been sanctioned in criminal, administrative and civil cases for other offences related to foreign bribery, such as money laundering or false accounting, in 9 Parties.

and have been sanctioned in criminal, administrative and civil cases for other offences related to foreign bribery, such as money laundering or false accounting, in 9 Parties. Approximately 302 investigations are ongoing in 28 Parties. Prosecutions are ongoing against 115 individuals and 13 entities in 11 Parties for offences under the Convention.

