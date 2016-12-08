Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Consultation on Follow-up to the OECD Anti-Bribery Ministerial Meeting

 

 8 December 2016 14h30-18h00 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

The OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions (WGB) will hold its annual consultation with private sector and civil society stakeholders on 9 December 2016. Discussions will focus on how best to follow-up on the OECD Anti-Bribery Ministerial Meeting held in March earlier this year.

 

The consultation will be followed on 9 December 2016 by a roundtable on corporate liability for foreign bribery to mark International Anti-Corruption Day. 

Please note that participation is by invitation only. ‌Enquiries concerning registration should be addressed to Arianna Ingle arianna.ingle@oecd.org.

 

