Consultation on Follow-up to the OECD Anti-Bribery Ministerial Meeting

The OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions (WGB) will hold its annual consultation with private sector and civil society stakeholders on 9 December 2016. Discussions will focus on how best to follow-up on the OECD Anti-Bribery Ministerial Meeting held in March earlier this year.

The consultation will be followed on 9 December 2016 by a roundtable on corporate liability for foreign bribery to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.