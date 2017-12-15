Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Monitoring the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in Germany and Norway: Call for contributions

 

In 2017, the OECD Working Group on Bribery  launched its fourth phase of monitoring of Germany's and Norway's implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

Call for written submissions

To assist this evaluation process, the OECD calls for interested parties to provide written submissions on the evaluated countries. All submissions received will be shared with Members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery [link to member page] and used to inform the evaluation process, including the on-site visit. The OECD will publish these submissions on its website only with the evaluated country’s agreement.

 

Guidelines for submissions

Email your submission by 15 December 2017 with  your complete contact information to  Arianna.Ingle@oecd.org

 

Expressions of interest for participation in on-site visits

In January 2018, two evaluation teams representing the OECD Working Group on Bribery will conduct on-site visits to Germany and Norway respectively. Each evaluation team is made up of experts from two OECD Working Group on Bribery countries plus staff from the OECD Secretariat. The OECD Working Group on Bribery calls for interested parties from the private sector, civil society, academia, media, and others to provide expressions of interest in participating in these on-site visits.

On-site visits by the evaluation team are an effective way to obtain information on countries’ implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention, including levels of enforcement of the foreign bribery offence. Each on-site visit includes panels with non-government representatives to obtain their views on awareness, implementation, and enforcement.

 

Guidelines for participation in on-site visits

Email your request to participate by 15 December 2017 with your complete contact information to Arianna.Ingle@oecd.org

The OECD Secretariat will share these requests with the country under evaluation. It will remain at the countries’ discretion which parties are invited to participate in the on-site visit, and whether or not government representatives remain present throughout these sessions.

 

Possible profile of private sector and civil society participants:

-       Companies (including SMEs)

-       NGOs

-       Trade Unions

-       Media

-       Academia

  

Key Dates

Submission of shadow reports by 15 December 2017.

Submission of expression of interest to participate by 15 December 2017.

On-site visit to Germany: 16-19 January 2018.

On-site visit to Norway: 29-31 January 2018.

Evaluation of Phase 4 reports of Germany and Norway by the OECD Working Group on Bribery: 12-15 June 2018.

 

