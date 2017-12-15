Monitoring the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in Germany and Norway: Call for contributions

In 2017, the OECD Working Group on Bribery launched its fourth phase of monitoring of Germany's and Norway's implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. Call for written submissions To assist this evaluation process, the OECD calls for interested parties to provide written submissions on the evaluated countries. All submissions received will be shared with Members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery [link to member page] and used to inform the evaluation process, including the on-site visit. The OECD will publish these submissions on its website only with the evaluated country’s agreement. Guidelines for submissions Email your submission by 15 December 2017 with your complete contact information to Arianna.Ingle@oecd.org. Expressions of interest for participation in on-site visits In January 2018, two evaluation teams representing the OECD Working Group on Bribery will conduct on-site visits to Germany and Norway respectively. Each evaluation team is made up of experts from two OECD Working Group on Bribery countries plus staff from the OECD Secretariat. The OECD Working Group on Bribery calls for interested parties from the private sector, civil society, academia, media, and others to provide expressions of interest in participating in these on-site visits. On-site visits by the evaluation team are an effective way to obtain information on countries’ implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention, including levels of enforcement of the foreign bribery offence. Each on-site visit includes panels with non-government representatives to obtain their views on awareness, implementation, and enforcement. Guidelines for participation in on-site visits Email your request to participate by 15 December 2017 with your complete contact information to Arianna.Ingle@oecd.org. The OECD Secretariat will share these requests with the country under evaluation. It will remain at the countries’ discretion which parties are invited to participate in the on-site visit, and whether or not government representatives remain present throughout these sessions. Possible profile of private sector and civil society participants: - Companies (including SMEs) - NGOs - Trade Unions - Media - Academia