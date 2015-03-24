Anti-corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia: March 2015 meetings

Paris, France - 23-24 March 2015

15th Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Meeting:



This meeting will focus on the third round monitoring reports under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan for Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine. The meeting will also include progress reports from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.





18th ACN Steering Group Meeting:



An opportunity to discuss the progress in implementing the ACN Work Programme 2013-2015 as well as the new Work Programme for 2016-2019. This meeting will also provide a platform to discuss the outcomes of the external evaluation of the ACN.



OECD Integrity Week:



The March meetings of the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia will take place within the framework of OECD Integrity Week - an annual event held at the OECD Headquarters to actively support governments and organisations to strengthen integrity, build trust, and fight corruption. This year's Integrity Week also includes the OECD Integrity Forum on Curbing Corruption - Investing in Growth, 25-26 March 2015.