Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance Handbook for Business

Download the full text (pdf) Ética Anti-Corrupción y Elementos de Cumplimiento - Manual para Empresas (pdf) The myriad of existing anti-corruption principles for business can be confusing, especially for small- to medium-sized enterprises with limited resources. To address this challenge, the Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance Handbook has been developed by companies, for companies, with assistance from the OECD, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the World Bank.



The handbook is not intended to create new standards or represent any form of legally binding requirement for businesses. It has been developed to serve as a useful, practical tool for companies seeking compliance advice. It brings together, in one reference resource, the major international business guidance instruments and provides real-life case studies from companies on the application of these instruments in practice.



Table of contents The international legal framework for combating corruption

Risk assessment

Developing and implementing an anti-corruption ethics and compliance programme

Comparison table of business guidance instruments on anti-bribery

Sample compliance assessment checklist