No Turning Back: 40 Years of the FCPA and 20 Years of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

Join experts in a discussion of the FCPA and OECD Anti-Bribery Convention at a conference organised by the US Department of Justice, US Securities and Exchange Commission and the OECD. The conference is hosted by the New York University School of Law’s Program on Corporate Law and Enforcement.
With the FCPA’s enactment 40 years ago and 20 years after the adoption of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the global fight against corruption has changed forever. This conference examines the major impact of these ground-breaking instruments on corporate behaviour and law enforcement priorities. It explores the crucial role of cooperation between nations in investigating and prosecuting foreign bribery and the effectiveness of different approaches to corporate responsibility for bribery. The conference culminates with a discussion of the next era in FCPA enforcement and implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention.
Who should attend?
- Officials from international, national and local public bodies involved in the implementation of laws and policies for preventing, investigating and prosecuting foreign bribery
- Ethics, compliance and risk management officers, consultants, and corporate monitors
- White collar prosecutors and defence attorneys
- In-house counsel
- Senior management and directors of companies confronted with foreign bribery risks
- Accountants and auditors
- Academics from relevant disciplines
- Representatives of civil society organisations specialised in combating corruption
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Agenda
VENUE
New York University School of Law, Greenberg Lounge, 40 Washington Square South, First Floor, New York, New York, United States
REGISTRATION
Registration is required. If interested in attending, you may apply to attend by completing this form.
CONTACT
Enquiries should be addressed to Michelle Austin, Assistant Director, Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement, NYU School of Law: michelle.austin@nyu.edu l +1 212-992-6095.
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
DOJ Overview of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
SEC Overview of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
NYU Programme on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement
