No Turning Back: 40 Years of the FCPA and 20 Years of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

‌Join experts in a discussion of the FCPA and OECD Anti-Bribery Convention at a conference organised by the US Department of Justice, US Securities and Exchange Commission and the OECD. The conference is hosted by the New York University School of Law’s Program on Corporate Law and Enforcement. With the FCPA’s enactment 40 years ago and 20 years after the adoption of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the global fight against corruption has changed forever. This conference examines the major impact of these ground-breaking instruments on corporate behaviour and law enforcement priorities. It explores the crucial role of cooperation between nations in investigating and prosecuting foreign bribery and the effectiveness of different approaches to corporate responsibility for bribery. The conference culminates with a discussion of the next era in FCPA enforcement and implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention.

Who should attend? Officials from international, national and local public bodies involved in the implementation of laws and policies for preventing, investigating and prosecuting foreign bribery

Ethics, compliance and risk management officers, consultants, and corporate monitors

White collar prosecutors and defence attorneys

In-house counsel

Senior management and directors of companies confronted with foreign bribery risks

Accountants and auditors

Academics from relevant disciplines

Representatives of civil society organisations specialised in combating corruption