Anti-corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia meetings: October 2014

Paris, France - 8-10 October 2014

14th Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Meeting:



This meeting will focus on the third round monitoring reports under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan for Armenia and Kazakhstan. The meeting will also include progress reports from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.





17th ACN Steering Group Meeting:



An opportunity to discuss the progress in implementing the ACN Work Programme 2013-2015 as well the Istanbul Action Plan, Thematic Studies and the Steering Group tasks related to evaluation.





The Meeting of the Advisory Group of the ACN

Cross-Country Thematic Review on

Prevention of Corruption:



This meeting will provide a platform to discuss the preliminary findings of the Review and good practices in the area of the prevention of corruption.





Session on the Role of Civil Society in Anti-Corruption Efforts:



This will be a special session gathering civil society organisations to discuss the watchdog role of non-governmental organisations in monitoring government work, including their efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Istanbul Action Plan.