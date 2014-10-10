Corruption dans les marchés internationaux

Anti-corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia meetings: October 2014

 

Paris, France - 8-10 October 2014


14th Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Meeting:

This meeting will focus on the third round monitoring reports under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan for Armenia and Kazakhstan. The meeting will also include progress reports from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. 



17th ACN Steering Group Meeting:

An opportunity to discuss the progress in implementing the ACN Work Programme 2013-2015 as well the Istanbul Action Plan, Thematic Studies and the Steering Group tasks related to evaluation. 



The Meeting of the Advisory Group of the ACN
Cross-Country Thematic Review on
Prevention of Corruption:

This meeting will provide a platform to discuss the preliminary findings of the Review and good practices in the area of the prevention of corruption. 



Session on the Role of Civil Society in Anti-Corruption Efforts:

This will be a special session gathering civil society organisations to discuss the watchdog role of non-governmental organisations in monitoring government work, including their efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Istanbul Action Plan.

 

  

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Agenda ENRUS

 

VENUE

OECD Conference Centre
2 rue André Pascal, 75016, Paris
www.oecd.org/conferencecentre

 

CONTACT

For further information, please contact the Secretariat of the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia:

Inese KUSKE, OECD
Tel. +33 1 45 24 13 19 | Inese.Kuske@oecd.org



LINKS

Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan


 

 

