Corruption dans les marchés internationaux
Anti-corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia meetings: October 2014
|
Paris, France - 8-10 October 2014
14th Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Meeting:
This meeting will focus on the third round monitoring reports under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan for Armenia and Kazakhstan. The meeting will also include progress reports from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
17th ACN Steering Group Meeting:
An opportunity to discuss the progress in implementing the ACN Work Programme 2013-2015 as well the Istanbul Action Plan, Thematic Studies and the Steering Group tasks related to evaluation.
The Meeting of the Advisory Group of the ACN
Cross-Country Thematic Review on
Prevention of Corruption:
This meeting will provide a platform to discuss the preliminary findings of the Review and good practices in the area of the prevention of corruption.
Session on the Role of Civil Society in Anti-Corruption Efforts:
This will be a special session gathering civil society organisations to discuss the watchdog role of non-governmental organisations in monitoring government work, including their efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Istanbul Action Plan.
|
|
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Agenda EN | RUS
VENUE
OECD Conference Centre
2 rue André Pascal, 75016, Paris
www.oecd.org/conferencecentre
CONTACT
For further information, please contact the Secretariat of the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia:
Inese KUSKE, OECD
Tel. +33 1 45 24 13 19 | Inese.Kuske@oecd.org
LINKS
Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia
The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan
Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)