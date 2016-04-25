|
25 April 2016 - Singapore
The Roundtable was organised under the aegis of the G20 Chinese Presidency and the OECD, and co-hosted by the Singapore Ministry of Finance. Discussions focussed on:
Participants included high-level representatives of pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds as well as high-level officials and experts from ministries of finance, central banks and international organisations. The Roundtable was organised back to back with the meetings of the G20/OECD Task Force on Institutional Investors and Long-term Financing and the G20 Investment and Infrastructure Working Group (IIWG) as well as other related events co-organised with the Global Infrastructure Hub and the World Bank.
This event built on the 2014 G20/OECD High-Level Roundtable, and 2015 G20/OECD High-level Roundtable, which all took place within the framework of the OECD project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment. Launched in 2012, this project promotes long-term investment, including in real assets such as infrastructure, addressing both potential regulatory and market failures.
