2016 G20-OECD High-level roundtable on institutional investors and long-term investment

 

25 April 2016 - Singapore

The Roundtable was organised under the aegis of the G20 Chinese Presidency and the OECD, and co-hosted by the Singapore Ministry of Finance. Discussions focussed on:

 

  • Mobilisng Private Capital for Infrastructure Financing: Framework conditions, capital markets development and the role of institutional investors
  • Diversifying sources of finance: Focus on equity investment in infrastructure finance in developed and emerging markets
  • Engaging institutional investors: Building infrastructure as an asset class

 

Participants included high-level representatives of pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds as well as high-level officials and experts from ministries of finance, central banks and international organisations. The Roundtable was organised back to back with the meetings of the G20/OECD Task Force on Institutional Investors and Long-term Financing and the G20 Investment and Infrastructure Working Group (IIWG) as well as other related events co-organised with the Global Infrastructure Hub and the World Bank. 


This event built on the 2014 G20/OECD High-Level Roundtable, and 2015 G20/OECD High-level Roundtable, which all took place within the framework of the OECD project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment. Launched in 2012, this project promotes long-term investment, including in real assets such as infrastructure, addressing both potential regulatory and market failures.

