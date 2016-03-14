Many recent investment treaty developments have been driven by the quest for balance between investor protection and governments’ right to regulate. Efforts to achieve balance have inspired innovation in treaty policy, led some countries to exit investment treaties perceived as outdated, and informed treaty policy and practice worldwide. This conference explored: How governments are balancing investor protection and the right to regulate The search for improved balance through new institutions or improved rules for dispute settlement including the new Investment Court System developed by the European Union A case study on addressing the balance through substantive law in particular through approaches to the fair and equitable treatment (FET) provision. How the OECD, working with other international organisations, can support constructive improvement of governments’ investment treaty policies in this regard > View the conference summary BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS > Treaties and treaty material > Other material