This workshop, held on 20 May 2015, at the OECD Headquarters built upon discussions of green investment banks at the OECD Green Investment Financing Forums (June 2014 and May 2015) and provided the opportunity for further international dialogue on the experiences of green banks. Green investment banks are domestically-focused public institutions that use limited public capital to leverage or “crowd-in” private investment in green infrastructure.

With over 100 registered participants, the workshop welcomed green investment bank participation from Australia, Japan, Malaysia, United Kingdom, United States (California, Connecticut, Hawaii and New York) and Switzerland. Other attendees included existing public financial institutions that invest in green infrastructure (e.g. the World Bank Group, KfW, European Investment Bank), 20 countries interested in the green bank model and participants from the private sector and NGOs.

Mr. Robert Youngman, Principal Policy Analyst, OECD Environment Directorate and Mr. Reed Hundt, Chairman, Coalition for Green Capital co-moderated the half-day workshop.





For more information, please contact Robert Youngman, OECD Environment Directorate.

