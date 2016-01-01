Investissement

OECD/Euromoney Conference on long-term investment financing

 

19-20 November 2015 - Paris, France

Co-organised by the OECD and Euromoney Conferences, this conference provided an opportunity to introduce and discuss issues relating to institutional investors and long-term financing. In addition to the world’s largest institutional investors (pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurers), attendees included senior government representatives from OECD and developing countries, regulators, and other industry participants.

Debates focused on:

  • Long-term invesment in a volatile market: Investment policy implications
  • Regulation and long-termism : addressing barriers to long-term investment finance
  • Emerging markets: long-term finance as a vehicle for growth and development
  • Infrastructure investment: Moving from niche investment to mainstream investment
  • Good governance and long-term value creation
  • Long-term investment and clean energy finance


This event was organised within the framework of the OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-term Investment

 

Interview with Angel Gurría
.

  

