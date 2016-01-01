|
19-20 November 2015 - Paris, France
Co-organised by the OECD and Euromoney Conferences, this conference provided an opportunity to introduce and discuss issues relating to institutional investors and long-term financing. In addition to the world’s largest institutional investors (pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurers), attendees included senior government representatives from OECD and developing countries, regulators, and other industry participants.
Debates focused on:
|
CONFERENCE PHOTOS
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Keynote Address from Governor Visco, Bank of Italy
Interview with Matt Whineray, Chief Investment Officer, New Zealand Superannuation Fund
Interview with Chris Hitchen, Chief Executive Officer, Railways Pension Trustee Company
Video interviews and Speeches from the Conference
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment
G20-OECD work on long-term financing
Documents connexes